Home

Entertainment

Gadar 2 Makes Roaring Box Office Records For Sunny Deol, Becomes His First HIT in 12 Years – Check Detailed Report

Gadar 2 Makes Roaring Box Office Records For Sunny Deol, Becomes His First HIT in 12 Years – Check Detailed Report

Sunny Deol has ended his dry spell at the Box Office with Gadar 2. The film has emerged as his first hit in the last 12 years. The actor's last hit film was Yamla Pagla Deewana in 2011.

Gadar 2 Makes Roaring Box Office Records For Sunny Deol, Becomes His First HIT in 12 Years - Check Detailed Report

Sunny Deol’s Box Office record with Gadar 2: Gadar 2 isn’t just boosting the Hindi film industry but also putting Sunny Deol back in the forefront as the legit crowd-puller at the Box Office. It is already the biggest film for the entire cast associated with it in terms of its earnings but for Sunny, it has emerged as the much-required respite at the ticket window. In his last 12 years, the actor did 10 films and all of them have either been a complete disaster or a clean flop. Gadar 2 ends that dry spell for the actor now.

Trending Now

Highlights Gadar 2 creates a huge Box Office record for Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol ends his 12-year-long dry spell at the Box Office

Gadar 2 becomes Sunny Deol's first Rs 300 crore film

The Anil Sharma directorial has become the first Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore grosser for Sunny. After its first week earnings, it will be riding at around Rs 286 crore (early estimates) and will be crossing Rs 300 crore nett in a matter of two days – making it the first Rs 300 crore grosser for the actor. The 65-year-old star experienced his last hit at the Box Office in the year 2011 when Yamla Pagla Deewana 1 released and collected a total of Rs 54.93 crore nett in its lifetime run in India, as reported by Box Office India. None of his films after that even managed to reach beyond Rs 30 crore.

Sunny’s last film before Gadar 2 was Blank which was released in 2019 and collected a mere Rs 5 crore in its lifetime business. It was deemed a total disaster at the Box Office.

Check The List of Sunny Deol’s Last 11 Movies And Their Box Office Collection (Box Office India)

Blank (2019): Rs 5 crore – Disaster Bhaiaji Superhittt (2018): Rs 4.48 crore – Disaster Mohalla Assi (2018): Rs 2.57 crore – Disaster Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se… (2018): Rs 9.51 crore – Disaster Poster Boys (2017): Rs 11.64 crore – Flop Ghayal Once Again (2016): Rs 26.84 crore – Flop I Love NY (2015): Rs 1.19 crore – Disaster Dishkiyaoon (2014): Rs 4.58 crore – Disaster Singh Saab The Great (2013): Rs 21.16 crore – Flop Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013): Rs 30.77 crore – Flop Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011): Rs 54.93 crore – Hit

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is the second-fasted Hindi movie after Pathaan to cross Rs 200 crore at the Box Office. The film did the same in a matter of five days. It will now be crossing Rs 300 crore nett by the second weekend.

Check The First Week Box Office Collection Breakup of Gadar 2 (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 40.1 crore

Saturday: Rs 43.08 crore

Sunday: Rs 51.7 crore

Monday: Rs 38.7 crore

Tuesday: Rs 55.4 crore

Wednesday: Rs 32.37 crore

Thursday: Rs 25 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 286.35 crore

Gadar 2 is now looking at an even more humongous second weekend. The film is already facing capacity issues in theatres and is running housefull in most cities. The second weekend, beginning tomorrow will create more unimaginable records for Sunny and the whole team of the film. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gadar 2!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES