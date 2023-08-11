Home

Gadar 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol’s Film Gets Good Response, Fans Hail Action & Entry Scenes – Check First Reactions

Gadar 2 movie reviews LIVE Update: The first reviews of Sunny Deol's film are out on the basis of the first day first show across the world. Check Twitter reactions and audience's love as they waited for 22 years for part 2.

Gadar 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol is back as Tara Singh after 22 years on the screens. Gadar 2 has been released today, August 11. Ever since the first motion poster was out, fans started creating buzz on the film as everyone wanted to know what happened in the lives of Sakeena and Tara. The first day-first show has started and the reviews are pouring in. It seems like the film will be loved by the masses. Talking about Gadar 2, the film also features Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Rohit Choudhary.

Gadar 2‘s advance booking is phenomenal across the board, the film sold 7.2 lakh tickets, beating the records of Pathaan, RRR.

