Gadar 2 movie reviews LIVE Update: The first reviews of Sunny Deol's film are out on the basis of the first day first show across the world. Check Twitter reactions and audience's love as they waited for 22 years for part 2.

Published: August 11, 2023 7:39 AM IST

By Kritika Vaid

Gadar 2 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol is back as Tara Singh after 22 years on the screens. Gadar 2 has been released today, August 11. Ever since the first motion poster was out, fans started creating buzz on the film as everyone wanted to know what happened in the lives of Sakeena and Tara. The first day-first show has started and the reviews are pouring in. It seems like the film will be loved by the masses. Talking about Gadar 2, the film also features Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Rohit Choudhary.

Gadar 2‘s advance booking is phenomenal across the board, the film sold 7.2 lakh tickets, beating the records of Pathaan, RRR.

  • 8:43 AM IST

    Gadar 2 leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers, Torrent sites and Movierulz: Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma’s most anticipated movie, which took 22 years to make, has got into piracy. There is sad news for the makers as Gadar 2 has been leaked online in HD quality to download. The leak could impact box office figures.

  • 8:38 AM IST

    Gadar 2: Sunny Deol To Host Special Screening For President On Sunday? Sunny Deol and team Gadar 2 are set to host a special screening for Droupadi Murmu, the honorable President of India on August 13, as reported in Pinkvilla. The cast and crew members are planning to host the private screening for the President on the upcoming Sunday (August 13, 2023), in New Delhi. Interestingly, it was the President’s office that requested a special screening of the highly anticipated film.

  • 8:32 AM IST

    Gadar 2 Movie Release: Sunny Deol’s fans express disappointment after they see the actor’s less screen time in the first half. A user wrote, “Less screen time to sunnydeol in first half is the major problem, could have been converted into no Paa ji before interval.”

  • 8:29 AM IST

    Gadar 2 disappoints a few sections of people: There are a few negative reviews too for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s movie. One of the viewers said, “Launching of Utkarsh Sharma failed. Sunny Deol’s scenes are very less, the visuals are terrible. dialogues are good.”

  • 8:24 AM IST

    Gadar 2 Opening Day Box Office Collection Prediction: If Sunny Deol’s actioner gets all positive reviews from the critics and audiences, then Gadar 2 might cross Rs 45 crore on day 1. Well, we can just wish the best for Anil Sharma’s directorial.

  • 8:20 AM IST

    Gadar 2 honest reviews from Punjab: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has won the hearts of the audience in Punjab. Watch the clip below.

  • 8:18 AM IST
    Gadar 2 movie day 1 box office opening expectations are around Rs 32 – 35 crore. Perhaps, if the film was released on a holiday, or didn’t have any clashes with OMG 2, it would have easily broken Pathaan’s opening day records.
  • 7:44 AM IST

    Gadar 2 review by critic Taran Adarsh: Sunny Deol’s film has got 1.5 stars from film critic Taran Adarsh. He calls the film ‘UNBEARABLE‘.

  • 7:42 AM IST
    Gadar 2 movie review: The first reviews of Gadar 2 are coming in as the audience has started watching the first day-first show (FDFS). A Twitter user posted, “gadar2 is the MASSIEST film from Bollywood in the last 10 Years. Mind-Blowing ACTION SEQUENCES. SUNNY DEOL is the SOUL of this film. Look out for his Entry Scene, Pre Interval Action and Interval Block. Climax will blow your mind!!”
  • 7:41 AM IST
    Gadar 2 advance booking: 7.2 lakh tickets have been sold. As fans say, ‘Gadar macaha dia’, Sunny Deol starrer beats Pathaan’s advance booking numbers

