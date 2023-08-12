Home

Gadar 2: The Pakistani public is outraged over Sunny Deol's dialogue on their country in Anil Sharma's epic-actioner. Watch

Gadar 2 Pakistan Reaction: Gadar 2 is making the right noise not just in India but also at the neighbouring countries. Despite then film not releasing in Pakistan, the teaser and trailer seem to have a huge impact on the Pakistani audiences. While the movie has invoked the perfect nationalist sentiments among residential Indians and NRIs (non-residential-Indians), the country known for its long-time animosity with Indian government over Kashmir seems to be unhappy with Gadar 2 makers and Sunny Deol. The previous installment Gadar – Ek Prem Katha had also depicted the Indo-Pak tensions as an aftermath of partition in 1947. The sequel is set in the backdrop of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan.

GADAR 2 GETS HILARIOUS RESPONSE FROM PAKISTANI AUDIENCES

In the promos Sunny Deol’s’ character ‘Tara Singh’ responds to the Pakistani army officer played by Manish Wadhwa who pledges to free Kashmir. Sunny says, “Kisse azaadi dilaoge tum? Agar yahan ke logon ko dobaara mauka mile na Hindustan me basne ka, toh aadhe se zada Pakistan khali ho jayega. Katora le ke ghumoge, bheekh bhi nahi milegi (From whom will you get them freedom? If the people of Pakistan are once again given a chance to resettle in India, half of the Pakistan will be deserted. Even if you beg, no charity will be given to you.) When the Pakistani news portal asked the public in the country about their reaction on Gadar 2, they came up with hilarious response. A person told a journalist that, “Whatever may be our situation, but we have the courage to overpower our enemy. As far as I know, the Pakistanis have defeated India in four wars,” the reporter interrupted and reminded him that the case is vice-versa. An over enthusiast Pakistani citizen went ahead to claim that one Pakistani is equal to thousand Indian soldiers. He even challenged Sunny Deol to have a one-to-one duel with him.

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in crucial roles.

