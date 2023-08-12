Home

Gadar 2 Premiere: Man Dressed as UP CM Yogi Adityanath Attends Screening of Sunny Deol’s Patriotic Actioner, See Pic

Gadar 2 Premiere: Man Dressed as UP CM Yogi Adityanath Attends Screening of Sunny Deol's Patriotic Actioner, See Pic

Gadar 2 Premiere: Man dressed as Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath recently attended the screening of Sunny Deol's patriotic actioner in Mumbai. See Pic

Gadar 2 Premiere: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Attends Screening of Sunny Deol's Patriotic Actioner, See Pic

Gadar 2 Screening: Gadar 2 is creating havoc at the box office as once again the audiences are back in single-screen theatres apart from multiplexes for Anil Sharma’s larger-than-life extravaganza. The Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer PAN (popular-across-nation) India patriotic actioner is filled with adrenaline rush moments which has resonated with the masses. Sunny has been one of the actors who has done a lot of films with nationalist themes. However, today his impact on the movie buffs is much greater as now he is a Lok Sabha MP (Member of Parliament) of BJP (Bhartiya Janata Party) from Gurdaspur, Punjab. The screening for his film was held in Mumbai on Friday, August 11, 2023.

UP CM YOGI ADITYANATH’S VIRAL PIC FROM GADAR 2 PREMIERE:





UP CM YOGI ADITYANATH ATTENDS GADAR 2 PREMIERE IN MUMBAI

A man dressed as UP CM Yogi Adityanath came to the grand red-carpet premiere of Gadar 2 in Mumbai. The UP CM smiled and waved at the paparazzi as he was clicked at the Indo-Pak border themed venue. In the picture the doppelganger is seen walking in front of a milestone which reads Lahore. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has previously attended the screening of The Kashmir Files and Samrat Prithviraj because of their historically relevant themes and was even present at their special screening. He even attended the premiere of The Kerala Story and made it tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. Adah Sharma and the cast of The Kerala Story had also met the UP CM.

Gadar 2 screening was also attended by the Deol family including veteran actor Dharmendra and his wife Prakash Kaur, his brother Bobby and his wife Tania and son Rajveer Deol.

