Gadar 2 Revives Dead Single Screen in Ludhiana, Collections Jump 10x Higher in Three Days

For any film to do real profit, it should be able to profit the distributors and revive the single screens which convert massively into numbers at the Box Office. And, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has been really doing the same. Here's an example.

Ludhiana: Gadar 2 has done some really unbelievable magic at the Box Office. It was already expected to set the cash registers ringing at the ticket window but it is doing something beyond. The Sunny Deol starrer is reviving single screens like no other biggie could do so far. Not even the likes of Pathaan or KGF 2, especially in the small cities of Punjab and Haryana.

As per a report published in Box Office India, Gadar 2 has shown some extraordinary trends at the Preet Palace in Ludhiana. The single screen was considered dead for a long time. So much so that the collective one-week collection from the theatre would wrap up around Rs 10k. With Gadar 2, the collections have soared as high as over Rs 1 lakh in a day, which is 10 times higher. Now, this kind of figure from a single screen like Preet Palace can be considered the real win for Gadar 2.

The Real Win For Gadar 2 at Box Office

A cinema which wasn’t even fetching Rs 10k in a week even with the best of the films including Pathaan and Baahubali 2 is now running at over Rs 3 lakh. The film has profited the distributors so much that it collected Rs 1.5 lakh on Sunday alone. While the multiplexes and the single screens in metro cities are expected to show this kind of jump, theatres in smaller cities continue to face a lacklustre trend. However, Gadar 2 has changed that and how! It is important to note that a movie has to be immensely special for it to work in a theatre like Preet Palace where each movie-goer is thinking 10 times before spending those 100 or 200 bucks on buying a ticket. This kind of trend also means that not just those interested in watching a movie but people are bringing in their families to watch Gadar 2.

The film’s legacy is so big in these northern cities that it is directly resulting in numbers at the Box Office. There have been reports of people arriving in tractors and dressing up like Tara Singh to celebrate Gadar 2 in theatres. That is the win of cinema. When it unites the single screens and profits those who are at the very bottom of the profit chain in the movie business, then only a film is considered successful in its real sense. With a whole Independence Day holiday ahead, Gadar 2 is sure to make some more fantastic records at the Box Office. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the Sunny Deol starrer!

