‘Sunny paaji is killing it’: Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut’s Shoutout To Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

As Gadar 2 amassed a bumper opening of Rs 40 crore at the box office on day 1, Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut lauded Sunny Deol for bringing back the grandeur of Bollywood. Salman wrote, ‘Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2.’

Gadar 2 box office Day 1 collection crosses 40 crore. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Undoubtedly, Sunny Deol is the king when it comes to ruling the box office. The star has brought back the era of people coming to cinema halls with family and friends to witness the ‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath’ on the silver screens with his newly released film Gadar 2. As the film amassed a bumper opening of Rs 40 crore at the box office on day 1, Sunny Deol and the team is raving appraisals from fans, audience, critics, and Bollywood celebrities. Everyone is hailing the star power of the Gadar 2 lead and congratulating him on this massive feat. Amid this appreciation and mixed reviews, none other than Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut lauded Sunny Deol for bringing back the grandeur of Bollywood.

Salman Khan Hails Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

Salman Khan on August 11 dropped a poster of Gadar 2 featuring Sunny Deol and gave a shoutout to the entire team of the movie. After the record-breaking opening of the film at the box office, Salman penned down an appreciation note giving a special mention to Sunny Deol. He wrote, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals challis crore ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2. @iamsunnydeol @ameeshapatel9 @anilsharma_dir @iutkarsharma @zeestudiosofficial #TeamGadar.”

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Salman Khan’s post

Sharing Salman Khan’s post on her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut added ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ song in the background and gave a clapping hands emojis to praise the film.



About Gadar 2

Helmed and produced by Anil Sharma, the action-entertainer stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in the lead roles. Gadar 2 is the sequel of the mega-blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, released in the year 2001. The film that released on August 11 revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny Deol), an Indian Sikh truck driver, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha Patel), a Pakistani girl hailing from a political family. The film portrays how Tara Singh goes all the way to Pakistan to save his son, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma).

Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut’s Professional Commitments

Salman Khan is roped in his much-awaited Tiger 3, the third installment of the Tiger franchise. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film will release this Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Apart from Salman, the upcoming actioner will also feature Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. Post that, the Dabangg 3 star has Prem Ki Shaddi and The Routes in the pipeline.

Talking about Kangana Ranaut’s work, the actress has P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2 in her kitty. Also, fans will see the Queen actress as an Indian Air Force pilot in Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas. Other than this, she will also be seen in her first solo-directorial film Emergency. For those of you living under a rock, Kangana will be essaying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

