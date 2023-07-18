Home

Gadar 2 Song Khairiyat: Arijit Singh’s Heartfelt Melody Shows Tragedy in Sunny Deol Aka Tara Singh’s Life, Watch

Gadar 2's song Khairiyat is shot in Leh. The makers have given a major hint about Tara Singh's life and showed his bond with his son Jeete. Watch!

Gadar 2 Song ‘Khairiyat’: The anticipation for the second installment of the beloved classic, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, continues to grow. The film has left an everlasting impact on the hearts of viewers, enchanting them with the timeless love story of Tara Singh and Sakina. As the release date of Gadar 2 draws near, the excitement reaches unprecedented levels. The audience has been captivated by a mesmerising teaser and a reprised version of the iconic song, “Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava,” leaving them hungry for more. The music of the first film resonated deeply with the viewers, and now, the makers of Gadar 2 are ready to unveil the film’s second song, “Khairiyat.”

Khairiyat is a heartfelt composition that celebrates the power and beauty of family bonds. It captures the moving relationship between a father and his son, portrayed by the immensely talented duo of Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. To bring this soul-stirring melody to life, the enchanting voice of Arijit Singh intertwines with the musical brilliance of Mithoon, who not only composed but also arranged the music for the song. The poignant lyrics, penned by Sayeed Quadri, add an extra layer of depth and emotion to the composition.

In the song, the makers have given a major hint about Tara Singh’s life. There is a lot of sadness due to the separation of Tara and Jeete in the film.

Watch Khairiyat Song from Gadar 2:



Under the direction of Anil Sharma and backed by Zee Studios, Gadar 2 promises to be a cinematic experience that will once again captivate audiences. With Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles and delivering powerhouse performances, the film is set to grace the silver screen on August 11, 2023.

As the unveiling of Khairiyat draws closer, fans and cinephiles eagerly await the release of this extraordinary song. They anticipate being swept away by the emotions it will evoke, as it becomes an integral part of the Gadar legacy. This heartfelt melody is poised to touch hearts, resonate with souls, and leave an indelible mark on the journey of Gadar 2.

