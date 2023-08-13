Home

Gadar 2 special screening was all about family reunion with 'Apne' vibes as Sunny, Esha and Bobby Deol posed for the paps.

Gadar 2 Special Screening Witnesses Family Reunion as Sunny, Esha and Bobby Deol Pose For The Paps

Sunny, Esha And Bobby Deol Reunion at Gadar 2 Screening: Esha Deol hosted a special screening for Gadar 2 in Mumbai. Her elder brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol attended the event and the trio even posed for the paparazzi. Apart from Esha, her younger sister Ahana Deol also came along with her son. The shutterbugs captured all four Deol siblings in one frame as they greeted and smiled at the cameras. It is a rare event when the Deol family siblings are seen together. Gadar 2, starring Sunny and Ameesha Patel is getting accolades from movie buffs as it continues to smash box office records.

WATCH SUNNY, ESHA AND BOBBY DEOL’S VIRAL CLIP FROM GADAR 2 SPECIAL SCREENING:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

DEOLS BRING APNE VIBES AT GADAR 2 SEPCIAL SCREENING

In the video, Esha is seen donning an-all black ensemble while Bobby was twining with her as he wore a black tee and blue jeans. Sunny looked dashing and handsome as he wore a mustard coloured kurta, white pyjamas and a black hat. Previously, Esha had extended her support for Gadar 2 as she shred the trailer on her Instagram handle and added a bunch of emoticons.

Gadar 2 also stars Utkasrh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in crucial roles.

For more updates on Gadar 2 and Sunny Deol, check out this space at India.com.

