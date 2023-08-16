Sunny Deol Credits ‘Bahu Drisha Acharya’ For Massive Success of Gadar 2 at The Box Office

Home

Sunny Deol is basking high in the success of his period-action-drama Gadar 2 and feels 'Bahu Drisha Acharya' brought 'fortune' to family.

Sunny Deol Credits ‘Bahu Drisha Acharya’ For Massive Success of Gadar 2: Sunny Deol starred Gadar 2 continues to create havoc at the box office despite facing competition from three big releases. The charisma of screen legend Rajnikanth’s Jailer is smashing records while the positive-word-of-mouth for OMG 2 has resulted in rise in its earnings. Despite the neck-to-neck battle with his contemporaries Sunny is once again reigning the box office with his high-on-patriotism action-drama. The actor is overwhelmed by the positive response from movie buffs and is receiving accolades for his Tara Singh avatar. The Gadar 2 actor whose son Karan Deol recently got married to Drisha Acharya is in celebration mode.

Sunny feels that Drisha has turned out to be a ‘lucky charm’ for the family, a source close to the Deol claimed, as reported by ETimes. The actor considers Drisha as ‘ghar ki Laxmi’ (Laxmi is the Goddess of luck, fortune, prosperity and happiness and the wife of the Supreme Lord Vishnu. In Hinduism the bride who is married and comes to her in-laws is regarded as Laxmi based on religious beliefs and customs.) who brought fortune to the household. The source claimed, “Paaji (Sunny Deol) is happy and convinced that the family is blessed with ‘good luck’ and ‘fortune’.” Drisha and Karan got married on June 18, 2023. The Deol family had a grand celebration. Sunny danced his heart out during the pre-wedding festivities and the reception of his son. Bobby Deol and his wife Tania also performed to romantic track as they celebrated their nephew’s engagement ceremony. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also came to wish the couple after the wedding. Ranveer, who is Dharmendra’s co-str from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, danced with Sunny danced with Sunny on Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.

Gadar 2 has garnered more than Rs 200 Crore Net at the box office as audiences can’t stop raving about the film.

