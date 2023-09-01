Home

Gadar 2 Actor Sunny Deol Kisses Mom Prakash Kaur in Heartwarming Birthday Post , See Pics

On the Occasion of Sunny Deol’s mother Prakash Kaur’s birthday, the Gadar 2 actor shared an adorable photo with a cute caption. Taking to Instagram, Sunny Deol shared two pics of him kissing her mother on the forehead. He captioned, “Mama happy birthday love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)



Soon after Sunny dropped the pictures, his fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “Wish you very happy birthday,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Mam.”

Veteran star Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Sunny, Dharmendra also has a son Bobby Deol and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife. However, while working in films, Dharamendra’s closeness with the famous actress Hema Malini started growing and in 1980 the two tied the knot. Dharmendra and Hema Malini have daughters Esha and Ahana together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the grand success of his recently released action drama film Gadar 2. Helmed by Anil Sharma the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. The film has minted Rs 481 crore at the Indian box office, surpassing Pathaan’s collection of Rs 478 crore in the same duration.

