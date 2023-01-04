Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Lifts a Cartwheel, Not Handpump in Splendid New Glimpse From The Sequel, Fans Get ‘Goosebumps’

Sunny Deol will be seen lifting a cartwheel instead of a handpump in the second installment. Check this video.

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol is remembered for uprooting a hand pump in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001, and over two decades later he will be seen lifting a giant wheel in the sequel of the film. The first look of Gadar 2 has been unveiled and Sunny and Ameesha Patel are in the leading roles. The film is slated for a 2023 release, directed by Anil Sharma.

The first glimpse of the film hints that the movie will be action-packed. In the video, Sunny is seen lifting a giant wheel over his head as he shouts. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a blockbuster, it is a partition-time drama that followed the story of Tara Singh, a Sikh who falls in love with a Pakistani Muslim girl Sakina.

Actor Utkarsh Sharma, who played Sunny and Ameesha’s son Jeete in the 2001 movie, will be seen reprising his role in the sequel as well. Other details of the film are still under wraps.

Sunny Deol’s latest glimpse from Gadar 2 gets viral

Reacting to the glimpse, a fan wrote, “Highest grosser of the year and all time blockbuster #Gadar2 Pr jitne bhi 2 kaudi ke samose vaale critic hai #Gadar2 ka naam nhi le rhe hai Jaise #gadar ke time sabhi bike huye the lagaan ka chaat rhe the”. Another wrote, “Most underdog film of 2023… #SunnyDeol looking young as ever. Gadar has a huge recall value… #Gadar2 will be huge huge if @Anilsharma_dir delivers a well made entertaining film.”

A third fan tweeted, “Public is ready But # Bollywood trade journalist are not .. The biggest Mass film is coming.#Gadar2 #SunnyDeol”.

Watch Sunny Deol’s glimpse from Gadar 2