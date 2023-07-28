Home

Gadar 2 Team Dares South Actors to Match Sunny Deol’s Hammer Scene in Anil Sharma’s Actioner

Gadar 2 Team Hails Sunny Deol’s Hammer Scene: Gadar 2 is creating the right kind of noise as its release date gets closer. After a tremendously positive response to the teaser, the trailer of Gadar 2 has also received a thumbs-up from audiences and film critics. Gadar – Ek Prem Katha created milestone in 2001 as it clashed with Aamir Khan’s Lagaan at the box office. The songs, dialogues, romance, adrenaline rush and patriotic spirit made the move a cult classic. Gadar 2 has created a lot of nostalgia among 90s kids and millenials which is one of the reason the Sunny Deol-Ameesha starrer is making the buzz.

ANIL SHARMA SPEAKS ABOUT SUNNY DEOL’S HAMMER SCENE IN GADAR 2

In a recent interview director Anil Sharma spoke about Sunny’s hammer scene showcased in the trailer. During his interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Anil said, “I asked them, ‘Jo Bollywood aur South ke bade bade hero hai, woh yeh scene karte toh kaise lagta (How would it look if big stars from Bollywood or south would have done this)?’ They unanimously said, ‘Woh log karte toh bhi accha lagta lekin jaise Sunny sir lag rahe hai, waisa koi nahin lagta (They’d have looked fine, but no one could’ve looked how Sunny sir does).'” Recalling Sunny’s reaction to the script of Gadar 2, the filmmaker told, “Sunny told me ‘Gadar itni badi hit hai. Uski ek legacy hai (Gadar has been a huge hit and has its own legacy)’. I replied, ‘Kyunki poora Hindustan chahta hai ki Gadar 2 banein. Humein logon ki toh sunni chahiye (The entire country wants Gadar 2 to be made and we should listen to the people)’. This is when he agreed to a narration. When he heard the story, unki aankhon mein nanha sa ek aansoo aaya (He had a tiny tear in his eyes)’. That’s how the journey began.”

Previously in a press statement, the lead actor who plays Tara Singh stated that, “I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and I assure you that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment.”

Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and others in crucial roles.

