Home

Entertainment

Gadar 2 Teaser Makes Fans Emotional, Netizens Say It’s Beyond a Film – Check Reactions

Gadar 2 Teaser Makes Fans Emotional, Netizens Say It’s Beyond a Film – Check Reactions

Gadar 2 Teaser is getting fans emotional as netizens are going bonkers over the adrenaline rush while Sunny Deol returns as Tara Singh.

Gadar 2 Teaser Makes Fans Emotional, Netizens Say It's Beyond a Film - Check Reactions

Gadar 2 Teaser Makes Fans Emotional: Gadar 2 teaser has finally been released YouTube and other social media platforms. It is the most-awaited teaser of 2023 as it marks the return of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s on-screen pair as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. The teaser was already unveiled on Gadar: Ek Prem Katha‘s premiere as it re-released all over on Friday, June 9, 2023. The prequel is still considered a classic blockbuster as it was among biggest hits of 2003 despite facing competition from Aamir Khan’s Lagaan. The one minute, nine seconds teaser showcases Sunny Deol in action-mode and recreates some nostalgic action moments.

GADAR 2 TEASER BRINGS BACK ADRENALINE RUSH AS NETIZENS GO BERSERK

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 when posters of ‘Crush India’. The teaser shows visuals of ‘Crush India’ across Pakistan. The promo commences with a female voiceover which refers Sunny aka Tara Singh as the Damaad (Son-in-law) of Pakistan. The lady sarcastically says to welcome Tara with garlands and Tilak, otherwise he would demand the whole Lahore as Dahej (dowry). Then Sunny appears and is seen in full-on action mode. In one of the scenes he is seen throwing up a cartwheel on his opponents, similar to Lord Krishna in Mahabharata. Netizens went bonkers over the teaser and wrote, “It is not just a movie, it is an emotion.”

You may like to read

CHECK OUT AUDIENCES REACTION TO GADAR 2 TEASER:

Goosebumps guaranteed! #Gadar2Teaser 😍🙌🏻

Gadar is not just a movie it’s an emotion ❤️

Super waiting for #Gadar2Trailer now ❤️ — Sanket Ambre (@BeingSanket1992) June 12, 2023

Zabardast

1st day 1st and 2nd show confirmed @Anilsharma_dir ji booking shuru karwayo jaldi se aab aur wait nahi hota.#WelcomeBackTaraSingh #Gadar2 @iamsunnydeol — Gurmeet Singh (@IamGurmeet007) June 12, 2023

From this film, the prestige of the box office will return to Bollywood, the return of the legend Sunny Deol, with his strong personality, Tara Singh. #Gadar2Teaser #SunnyDeol @iamsunnydeol pic.twitter.com/DUzkmGoGbF — أنور/ Abu Hashim (@Anwar_HAshim24) June 12, 2023

‘Tara Singh is back to create Gadar Again’ #Gadar2https://t.co/O87sH9NQfO — Santosh Singh Pal (@aryanPaul14) June 12, 2023

Gadar 2 will be releasing in theatres on August 11, 2023, and is all set to clash with Animal and Oh My God! – 2.

For more updates on Gadar 2 release, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.