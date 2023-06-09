Home

Entertainment

Gadar 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol is Back as ‘Damaad of Pakistan’ But With a Hint of Tragedy – Watch Review

Gadar 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol is Back as ‘Damaad of Pakistan’ But With a Hint of Tragedy – Watch Review

Gadar 2 teaser review: Sunny Deol is back as Tara Singh. This is going to be a new tale set in Lahore but with a little tragedy. Or at least that's what the teaser hints at. Watch the review here.

Gadar 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol is back in the cinemas as Tara Singh. The makers of ‘Gadar 2‘ have attached the teaser of the new film with the 2001 film and it seems to be working for the audience. At the Delhi premiere of ‘Gadar’ on Friday where Sunny also made an appearance, theatres were overcrowded with fans cheering for Tara Singh. While the whistles and claps didn’t stop throughout the screening of the old film, especially during the handpump scene, the craze doubled up when the teaser hit the screens towards the end.

In the teaser of ‘Gadar 2‘, Sunny reprises his iconic character, and the makers strongly establish an India vs Pakistan plot. Within no time, we get to see the fierce Tara Singh who’s loved by the audience. However, emotions take over as a tragedy strikes and we hear the familiar slow music of ‘Ud Ja Kale Kawa‘ in the background. Tara, with tears in his eyes and folded hands, sits near what looks like graves. The teaser though promises the same grandeur, energy, and thrill as it was experienced 23 years back when ‘Gadar‘ hit the screens.

You may like to read

WATCH OUR REVIEW OF GADAR 2 TEASER HERE:

Directed by Anil Darshan, ‘Gadar 2‘ will hit the screens on August 11. Apart from all the action and emotional scenes, the film also promises a bit of humour and sarcasm as a female voice in the background says “Damaad hai yeh Pakistan ka, isko nariyal doh, tika lagao… warna dajeh me is baar ye Lahore le jayega.”

The teaser only gives a glimpse of Sunny’s avatar. Neither Ameesha Patel nor any other familiar face from the 2001 film makes an appearance in ‘Gadar 2‘. The film is going to ‘crush’ the Box Office. At least the teaser hints at that. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates on ‘Gadar 2‘!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.