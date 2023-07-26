Home

Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Returns With Hand Pump And Netizens Go Berserk – Check Twitter Reactions

Gadar 2 Trailer Twitter reactions: Sunny Deol looks all menacing as Tara Singh in the full action-packed trailer of the Anil Sharma directorial. The internet can't keep calm now that the hand pump is back.

It was anticipated that the trailer of Gadar 2 will set the internet on fire. But, something even more surprising happened as the trailer of the Anil Sharma directorial hit the screens on Wednesday evening. The trailer promised not just the comeback of Sunny Deol as Tara Singh but also his famous iconic hand pump – that made the first film go viral 23 years back.

The fans of Sunny and all those who loved and cherished Gadar for years took to social media to celebrate the return of the ‘hand pump’ in the new film. Apart from all the drama, the Indo-Pak narrative, romance, emotions, and family values – it was interesting to see the makers didn’t forget the hand pump which acted like an extended character in the whole film. One Twitter user wrote, “#SunnyDeol’s energy, #UdjaKaleKawa, #MainNiklaGaddiLeke and this iconic #Handpump scene can make target audiences rooting for #Gadar2 (sic).” Another said, “Only issue is it can undermine the legacy of Gadar ..the dialogues,scenes and drama is still of that same period as Gadar. most exciting part is Sunny Paaji staring at the hand-pump ☺️ (sic).”

Check The Twitter Reactions Over Gadar 2 Trailer:

#Gadar2Trailer review Hit hai bhai ye movie

Aur last main handpump wala scene thats the iconic scene we want#SunnyDeol #AnilSharma pic.twitter.com/5mdfiFbqUg — Rachit Raj (@sarcastic_raj27) July 26, 2023

Only issue is it can undermine the legacy of Gadar ..the dialogues,scenes and drama is still of that same period as Gadar.

most exciting part is Sunny Paaji staring at the hand-pump ☺️#Gadar2 #Gadar2Trailer pic.twitter.com/SwuerJ8dwY — movieman (@movieman777) July 26, 2023

The film, also starring Ameesha Patel as Sakeena ad Utkarsh Sharma as Jeete, has created a stir on the internet with its trailer. Many viewers highlighted how the trailer reminded them of everything that the 2001 film was made of. A dialogue from the trailer has especially won the audience’s hearts in which Sunny’s Tara Singh tells the Pakistani army general that if given a chance, half of Pakistan would move to India. He says, “Kisce azaadi dilaoge tum? Agar yahan ke logon ko dobaara mauka mile na Hindustan me basne ka, toh aadhe se zada Pakistan khali ho jayega. Katora le ke ghumoge, bheekh bhi nahi milegi…”

Gadar 2 seems to be a full package of mass entertainment, ready to set the cash registers ringing at the Box Office this Independence Day. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 11. It will be facing a clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 at the ticket window. What are your thoughts on the trailer? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Gadar 2!

