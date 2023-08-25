'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava' Composer Calls Out Gadar 2 Makers For Using His Work Without Consent

Home

Gadar 2: ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ Composer Uttam Singh Accuses Makers Of Cheating, Says They Used His Songs Without Permission

The tracks ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from the original drama, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha were recreated for the sequel, Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 lands in trouble as Uttam Singh accuses makers. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are on cloud nine right now as their film Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm by minting more than Rs 500 crore on the ticket counters. Along with some mind-blowing performances and impeccable dialogues, the movie also garnered praise for its heart-melting music. However, now the film has landed in trouble as the composer of the original film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Uttam Singh has alleged that the makers used his work without his consent.

Composer Uttam Singh Accuses Gadar 2 Makers Of Using His Work Without Permission

The songs ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from the film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha were recreated for the sequel, Gadar 2. However, composer Uttam Singh has alleged that the makers used his work without his permission.

During a recent interaction with Amar Ujala, Uttam Singh revealed his disappointment regarding the fact that the Gadar 2 makers used his music for the sequel without asking him. He was quoted as saying that the makers did not call him for Gadar 2, and he does not have the habit of calling and asking for work. The music director added that the makers have used two of his songs in the film, and he has also heard that they have even used the background music that was composed by him.

According to Uttam Singh, the makers should at least have had the etiquette to ask him once and talk to him before using his songs for the sequel.

All About Gadar 2

Now, let us learn some more about Gadar 2. The songs and background score for the movie have been provided by composer Mithoon. Along with ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’, the films also feature tracks such as ‘Khairiyat’, ‘Dil Jhoom’, ‘Chal Tere Ishq Mein’ and ‘Sura Soi’.

Made under the direction of Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 reached the cinema halls on August 11 and has been running successfully in theatres ever since. Gadar 2 talks about Tara Singh’s (Sunny Deol) return to Pakistan to rescue his son during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. While Ameesha Patel is seen reprising her role as Sakeena in the sequel, Utkarsh Sharma plays her son Jeete.

