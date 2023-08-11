Home

Entertainment

Gadar 2 Viral Scenes From Theatres: Fan Brings Handpump Inside to Celebrate Sunny Deol – Watch

Gadar 2 Viral Scenes From Theatres: Fan Brings Handpump Inside to Celebrate Sunny Deol – Watch

Gadar 2 Viral Scenes From Theatres: A die-hard fan brought handpump at the movie theatre to celebrate Sunny Deol. - Watch

Gadar 2 Viral Scenes From Theatres: Fan Brings Handpump Inside to Celebrate Sunny Deol - Watch

Gadar 2 Viral Scenes From Theatres: Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is creating havoc on its very first day as fan frenzy is being witnessed in movie theatres across the nation. The Anil Sharma directorial is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Movie buffs have gone bonkers ever since the teaser and trailer of the film have been released. The buzz around the action love story mounted when its prequel Gadar – Ek Prem Katha was re-released and received a positive response from cine-goers. Sunny is once again starring opposite Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2 which is set int eh backdrop of 1971. Recently, a die-hard fan of the Sunny-Ameesha starrer did something unexpected.

Trending Now

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF SUNNY DEOL’S FAN DRESSING UP AS TARA SINGH:

FAN TURNS TARA SINGH DURING GADAR 2 PREMIERE AT GAIETY GALAXY

The fan dressed as Tara Singh came to the movie theatre carrying a handpump. For the unversed, there is an iconic action scene in Gadar 2, which has become a viral meme since long. In the intense sequence, Sunny’s character Tara Singh showcases the epitome of adrenaline rush as he turns Hulk while battling the Pakistani soldiers and musclemen who charge upon him. The late Amrish Puri’s character Ashraf Ali orders the armed forces and goons to kill Tara Singh, but the latter overpowers them by beating them up with a handpump. This time there is reference to the handpump in the sequel. However, in Gadar 2 there is also a hammer scene, where Sunny destroys military jeeps and smashes Pakistani army men. Hence, apart from a fan coming with handpump at Gaiety Galaxy, another person was seen lifting a fake hammer.

A user in his Twitter review wrote, “Dawn breaks, and #Gadar2 shines! Early shows spark excitement, hinting at a massive box office debut. Public and Indian Army reviews fuse into a BLOCKBUSTER consensus. Love pours in, making this a cinematic marvel that ignites hearts.”

Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and others in crucial roles.

For more updates on Gadar 2, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES