Gadar 2: Who is Simrat Kaur Randhawa And Why Are Fans Sharing Her Steamy Pictures Online?

Gadar 2: Do you know there's another actress in the movie apart from Ameesha Patel? Meet SImrat Kaur Randhawa who plays a small role in the Sunny Deol starrer.

Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur Randhawa: The buzz around Gadar 2 is getting bigger every day. It’s going to be the big Independence Day release this year. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead, the Anil Sharma directorial promises to revive the same magic of Tara Singh and Sakeena that the old film did 20 years back. However, there’s something else as well that is making all the buzz ahead of the film’s release. It’s the presence of another fresh face in Gadar 2 – Simrat Kaur Randhawa.

Simrat is not new to the film industry but Gadar 2 is definitely her first big break into Bollywood. The actor has earlier worked in South Indian films and in OTT series and films. The actor has reportedly been paired alongside Utkarsh Sharma, son of director Anil Sharma, in the film. Simrat enjoys a following of 810k fans on Instagram and she actively shares glimpses of her day-to-day routine including pictures from the sets of the projects she’s shooting.

While there’s enough excitement about the film, a section of the fans are also upset with Simrat’s presence in Gadar 2. According to them, the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer is a clean family film. Many fans shared clips of Simrat’s previous films with bold scenes to highlight how she doesn’t fit the story. One fan wrote, “Saw this clip today on Youtube & I’m shocked to know that this is a new heroine in #Gadar2 opposite @iutkarsharma😨 Is it really #SimratKaur ? Been a huge fan of Gadar and I hope the makers didnt ruin the legacy 😣 Mam @ameesha_patel Sir @iamsunnydeol is this true?? #SunnyDeol (sic).”

Another wrote, “@ameesha_patel @iamsunnydeol @nanagpatekar aap bhi jan lo ki Gadar2 mein Simrat kaur jaise star ki entry kaisi hui aur kyo hui, #simratkaur #DirtyHari adult telegu movie, baki sari chije youtube par hai hi pic.twitter.com/zdFMdOKrVY (sic).”

Saw this clip today on Youtube & I’m shocked to know that this is a new heroine in #Gadar2 opposite @iutkarsharma 😨 Is it really #SimratKaur ? Been a huge fan of Gadar and I hope the makers didnt ruin the legacy 😣 Mam @ameesha_patel Sir @iamsunnydeol is this true?? #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/axehd8KYAh — #Gadar2 Sakina (@LuvAmeesha) July 6, 2023

Ameesha reacted to these tweets on Thursday and mentioned how the story of Gadar 2 totally focuses on Tara Singh and Sakeena. She tweeted to say that the fans have got nothing to worry about as the movie will bring the same family entertainment that Gadar brought 20 years back. “Pls pls watch Gadar 2 !! I’m Sure u won’t be disappointed since u will see a wholesome film catering to all audiences (sic),” she tweeted.

Hey my lovely fans !! Pls

Stop speculating!! Humbly request u to watch Gadar 2 in the theatres on August 11 and give it all ur love !!💖 https://t.co/D8Aq7v4Gro — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 12, 2023

Gadar 2 takes Tara-Sakeena’s love story ahead and is set in 1971. It is going to hit the screens on August 11. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Gadar 2!

