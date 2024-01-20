Home

Gadar 3: Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma Team Up for Tara Singh’s Next Chapter, Fans Say ‘Ab Sare Record Tut Jayange’

With a huge success of Gadar 2, the director of the film Anil Sharma is set to work on Gadar 3. Read to know more about the film.

Gadar 3 confirmed.

Sunny Deol made a major comeback with the release of the highly anticipated film Gadar 2. The movie received massive appreciation among the audience and went on to collect a whopping Rs 525.7 crore overall. Now, with the huge success of Gadar 2, the director Anil Sharma is all set for the making of Gadar 3. Yes, you read that right! According to various news portals, the first round of paperwork has been done between Zee Studios, Anil Sharma, and Sunny Deol.

Further in an exclusive interview with entertainment portal Pinkvilla, a source close to the portal also shed light on the development and said, “Gadar 2 ended with a promise of Gadar 3, and that wasn’t an announcement made for the sake of grabbing eyeballs. Ever since the release of the film, Anil Sharma and his team of writers have been brainstorming ideas for the third part of Gadar, and they have finally locked the basic idea for the threequel.”

Additionally, the source mentioned that similar to the franchise’s earlier films, the third instalment will also unfold against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak conflict. The source indicates that crafting the concept demands extensive writing, but the team has a clear vision of where Tara Singh, Sakina, and Jeete’s story will commence in the third instalment.

Further, the reports claim that if everything falls into as per the plans then Gadar 3 could take off by the end of 2025. Following the tremendous success at the box office with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, the creators are determined to spare no effort in ensuring that Gadar 3 surpasses the previous instalments of the franchise.

Allegedly, there will be extensive writing involved in ‘developing the idea. “The team has got the direction of where the story of Tara Singh, Sakina, and Jeete heads from here on,” the source concluded.

