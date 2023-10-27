Home

Gadkari: Marathi Film on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Released – All You Need to Know About The BJP Leader's Biopic

Gadkari: Marathi Film on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Released – All You Need to Know About The BJP Leader’s Biopic

Gadkari: Marathi Film on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's life released on October 27, 2023. - All You Need to Know

Gadkari: Marathi Film on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Released - All You Need to Know About The BJP Leader's Biopic

Gadkari: Gadkari, based on the life of Minister for Road Transport And Highways released on Friday, October 27, 2023. The Marathi film directed by Anurag Rajan Bhusari captures the journey of the Union Minister from his younger days working as a volunteer to actually heading the most crucial ministry in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government. Gadkari highlights a man’s determination and commitment towards development and bringing change. While previously a film and a series on PM Modi has been made, it will be interesting to see how Gadkari resonates with the audiences. A glimpse about the movie, actors and the BJP politician on whose life the story is based.

WATCH GADKARI TRAILER:

NITIN GADKARI – THE EXPRESSWAY MAN OF INDIA

Nitin Gadkari is a senior BJP leader and a lawyer who represents the Nagpur constituency in the Lok Sabha. During his adolescence, he worked for the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. He pursued M.Com. and LL.B. from Nagpur University. Earlier, he worked as a cabinet minister in various departments which includes Water resources and River development, Shipping, Rural Development and MSME. Gadkari is often referred to as the “Expressway Man of India” by the media due to his initiation of Mumbai-Pune Expressway and contributions to the development of other road infrastructure. He has been recognized as the “pioneer of public–private partnership (PPP) in the road sector in India” by World Economic Forum. Indian highway network grew by 59% within 9 years under his leadership as the Union Minister of Road and Transport.

NITIN GADKARI IS AMONG THE MOST POPULAR INDIAN POLITICAL LEADERS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitin Gadkari (@gadkari.nitin)

WHO PLAYS NITIN GADKARI IN HIS BIOPIC?

The biopic highlights on the lesser-known facets of Gadkari’s life. Touted as an in-depth portrayal of Gadkari’s journey, the film also focuses on his personal life according to Bhusari. The filmmaker is optimistic about the audience’s relating to his professional achievement as well as delving into his human side through the story.

RAHUL CHOPDA IN AS GADKARI:

BIOPIC ON NITIN GADKARI: FIRST LOOK POSTER OUT NOW… 27 OCT RELEASE… #RahulChopda as #NitinGadkariji… #Gadkari – the #Marathi film based on the life of Hon. Minister #NitinGadkari ji – will release in *cinemas* on 27 Oct 2023. Directed by #AnuragRajanBhusari… Produced by… pic.twitter.com/ZkdCf6GWqS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 13, 2023

FILMMAKER ANURAG RAJAN BHUSARI HEAPS PRAISE ON NITIN GADKARI

After keeping the identity of the actor playing Gadkari under wraps, the makers released the poster and trailer of the movie on October 16, 2023. Marathi actor Rahul Chopra is essaying the role of Minister for Road Transport And Highways in the movie. Bhusari, in an interaction with ETimes said, “I am from Nagpur and so is Gadkari saheb. We all have seen him since our childhood. We have seen him roam on a scooter even after becoming an MLA. The whole of India knows him as the highwayman now.” He further added, “I had this thought in my head to do a story on the journey of this man because it is a proud thing for us (those) who are from Nagpur. I was inspired by his journey so I decided to make a film.”

