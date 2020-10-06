Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has recently given reasons on why he was not present at The Kapil Sharma Show in the recent Mahabharata cast reunion that had guests Nitish Bharadwaj, Gajendra Chauhan, Puneet Issar, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan who portrayed the characters of Lord Krishna, Yudhishthir, Duryodhan, Shakuni and Arjuna. Expressing his views, Mukesh shared an Instagram post, where he wrote that he was invited and he chose not to go. “This question has become viral, why Bhishma Pitamah was not there in the Mahabharata show? Some say he had not been invited. Somebody says he refused it himself. It is true that Mahabharata is incomplete without Bhishma. It is true that there is no question of not inviting. It is also true that I was the one to reject the invitation.” Also Read - 10 Verses From The Bhagavad Gita That Carry The Essence Of Life

Revealing the reason behind not going to show, Mukesh Khanna wrote, “The reason is that even though the Kapil Show is popular all over the country, I do not think there is a worse show than this. This show is full of fuhadpana, full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women’s clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomachs. I will give an example. You will understand how poor the level of comedy is in this show. All of you must have seen the Ramayan show before this one. Kapil asks Arun Govil: ‘You are taking a bath at the beach and someone from the crowd screams, ‘Hey look, Ram ji also wears VIP underwear! What will you say?’,” he wrote. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Abused For Not Posting on Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Case, he Hits Back at The Troll



Reacting to Mukesh Khanna’s post, Gajendra Chauhan in an interview slammed the former’s post and reminded him of Arjun dressing as a female in the epic show. Gajendra told Dainik Bhaskar, “I think Mukeshji now finds grapes sour because he did not get to eat the grapes. This show has been number one, crores of people watch it and he calls it wahiyat (bad quality). He even said that in the show men dress in women’s clothes. He forgot that even in the Mahabharata, Arjun had dressed up as a girl and danced in a scene, should he have left the show too? Why did Mukeshji not leave Mahabharata at that time? I strongly condemn this behaviour of Mukeshji.”