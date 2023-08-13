Home

‘So Hot’! Gal Gadot Raises Temperature in Sexy Black Monokini at Swimming Pool – Watch

Gal Gadot is raising the bar as she recently posted a goofy video and stunning poolside photos while donning a bold black monokini. - Watch

Gal Gadot Raises Temperature in Sexy Black Monokini: Gal Gadot is slaying the internet with her recently released spy actioner Heart of Stone and her candid poolside pictures and video. The actress recently posed in a sizzling black monokini by the swimming pool and posted the same on her Instagram handle. She has previously posted her bikini photos on social media as well, which have been loved by her die-hard fans and followers. Apart from receiving accolades for her portrayal of Rachel Stone in Heart of Stone, Gal is also managing enough me-time for herself to chill on the weekend.

GAL GADOT DROPS POOLSIDE GOOFY VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

GAL GADOT SIZZLES IN POOLSIDE PICTURES

The Heart of Stone actress posted a goofy video of herself near the swimming pool along with two sexy pictures. The actress can be seen donning a hot black monokini. In the second photo she strikes a raunchy and alluring pose. While in the third pic she gives the perfect mermaid vibes as she flaunts her toned legs while chilling at the poolside. Gal captioned her post as, “There is nothing better than spending time in the sun ❤️☀️My heart is full and my soul is happy Thank you 🙏.” The sunkissed reel and pictures are breaking the internet as netizens are left gasping for breath. Gal brings the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal in her bathing suit pictures. The candid shots at the swimming pool add up to the glam quotient and sensuality. Netizens dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis in Gal’s Instagram post.

ALIA BHATT PRAISES GAL GADOT IN ‘HEART OF STONE’

Heart of Stone also stars Alia Bhatt in a crucial role. Speaking about her experience, Alia said, “This was a super huge opportunity for me to be a part of a film like this, and to break through to the global market. I’ve been working in the Indian film industry for ten years now, but this is my first English language film, and that’s always something that I wanted to tick off my box.” She also lauded Gal as a co-star and stated that, “Also, being a part of this huge action film headlined by Gal Gadot, it’s really the action film of today, one led by this really strong woman whom we all look up to and love. I really liked the whole narrative, and having seen Tom Harper’s work as well, I was really excited to work with him. There were a lot of pluses that came together to make me feel I should take the plunge and do this.”

Gal will next be seen playing the Evil Queen in Marc Webb’s musical-fantasy Snow White.

For more updates on Gal Gadot, check out this space at India.com.

