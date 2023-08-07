Home

Gal Gadot Feels Heart Of Stone Co-Star Alia Bhatt Is ‘Super Ready’ For Hollywood

Gal Gadot revealed during a recent interaction that seeing Alia Bhatt working on her first Hollywood project, Heart of Stone reminded her of her own struggle.

Gal Gadot on her Heart of Stone co-star Alia Bhatt. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has joined forces with Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt for the latter’s debut Hollywood project, Heart of Stone. Helmed by Tom Harper, the forthcoming spy thriller is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 11. During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Gal Gadot revealed that seeing Alia Bhatt working on her first Hollywood film reminded her of her struggle. She said that they share so much in common and from the very first time they met, she felt a connection. The diva said that Alia Bhatt does bring a lot of warmth with her.

Gal Gadot’s word of advice for Alia Bhatt

Gal Gadot is also certain that Alia Bhatt has what it takes to make it into Hollywood on her own. “I don’t think Alia needs any word of advice. She comes with such experience, working for over a decade in India. And India, you guys are massive! So she knows how to handle the heat. Breaking into the American market is going to be a smooth, healthy evolution or transition for Alia. I think she’s super ready. If she ever needs anything, she’s my buddy, she’s my sister, she has my number, she has my address. I’m always here for her,” she said.

Another parallel with Alia Bhatt

For the unaware, Alia Bhatt was pregnant with her daughter Raha when she was filming the action sequences for Heart of Stone. On the other hand, Gal Gadot turned down Zack Snyder’s 2013 Man of Steel because she was pregnant at that time. However, the actress said she is glad that the safety standards on Hollywood sets have improved significantly in the last decade. According to her, it is always important to keep the cast and crew safe. She added that they are not allowed to do stunts that are overboard, and are surrounded by people who make sure they are safe.

Heart of Stone revolves around an international intelligence agent Rachel Stone who is on a dangerous mission to protect the mysterious MacGuffin known as The Heart.

