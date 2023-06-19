Home

To Heart of Stone Co-star Alia Bhatt, From ‘Big Fan’ Gal Gadot

Heart of Stone, an action-spy entertainer, will witness Alia Bhat sharing screen space with Hollywood actress Gal Gadot. The Wonder Woman star is all praises for Alia’s undeniable talent.

The Wonder Woman star was impressed by Alia’s talent and said she was a fan. (Credits: Instagram)

Amidst much excitement and rigour, the trailer of Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut project Heart Of Stone has been unveiled. The trailer was launched at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo. Directed by Tom Harper, Heart Of Stone is set to release on August 11. The action-spy entertainer will witness Alia sharing screen space with Hollywood actress Gal Gadot . Their camaraderie was evident at Tudum where Alia and Gal Gadot were seen taking a selfie with co-star Jamie Dornan. Gal Gadot also heaped praises on Alia Bhatt. The Wonder Woman star was impressed by Alia’s talent and said she was a fan.

At the trailer launch of the film, Gal Gadot praised Alia saying she was a big fan of the RRR star even before working with her. She even called Alia Bhatt the “perfect choice” for their upcoming film.

What Gal Gadot Said

In an interview with Mid-Day at TUDUM, Gal Gadot revealed, “I was a big fan of Alia from before. I’d seen RRR and we were looking for someone fresh, with the ability to portray layered characters, and who could look beautiful as well. Alia was the perfect choice.”

‘It Was A Very Special film’: Alia Bhatt

Alia, meanwhile, also shared her excitement for being a part of the upcoming Hollywood project. She told Variety in an interview, “It was a very special film in the first place for me to be a part of. I shot it at a very exciting time when I was feeling like it was a nice time to break into another language, into Hollywood, as you call it. But I was having a lot of fun and met some amazing people while I was doing that.”

Heart Of Stone Trailer

In the trailer, Gal Gadot can be seen playing Rachel Stone who works for a secret peacekeeping force called the Charter. The trailer skillfully shows some high-octane action sequences. One of the major highlights of the trailer is Alia Bhatt, who is essaying a tech-savvy hacker named Keya Dhawan. Keya is responsible for stealing Charter’s most potent weapon.

Alia Bhatt began shooting for Heart Of Stone in May last year, soon she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor. She was pregnant during the shoot and a few pictures of the shoot went viral last year in July.

Earlier, Alia spoke about bagging Heart Of Stone in an interview and shared, “My team sent me the script and they said, ‘You know they would like for you to read the script and if you are interested, we can get you to Zoom meet with the director’. Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The teaser of the film will be unveiled tomorrow, June 19. In the Karan Johar directorial, Alia will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh.

