Gal Gadot Welcomes Fourth Baby Girl ‘Ori’ With Husband Jaron, ‘The Pregnancy Was Not Easy…’

Gal Gadot welcomed her fourth daughter with husband Jaron and dropped a picture from the hospital - See FIRST PIC

Congratulations are in order for Gal Gadot! The ‘Wonder Woman‘ star welcomed her fourth child with husband Jaron Varsano. The couple was blessed with a baby girl and named her Ori. Gal Gadot shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo from the hospital. The caption read, “My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too.” For the unversed, Gal has three daughters, Daniella, Alma, and Maya alongside her newborn.

Gal Gadot’s fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulations soon after she dropped the photo. Hollywood star Vin Diesel reacted to the heartfelt picture. He dropped a folded-hands emoticon. British-American actor Lilly Collins wrote, “Ahhhhh congratulations!!!.” TV Personality Anna Khait said, “God bless you and the baby. And God bless Israel 🇮🇱 and the Jewish people (sic).” Model Tracy Trinita said, “Congratulations and I speak blessings over your child and your family 🙏🏻 (sic).”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she did not disclose any pregnancy photos before Ori’s birth, and there were no rumors circulating that she was pregnant. Gal Gadot once said, “I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It’s so magical. And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it’s not painful. Just the moment you feel like you’re creating life, it’s incredible.” She has also said that she prefers to keep her family life ‘as private as possible.’

In terms of her career, Gadot most recently acted in the spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone,’ which also starred Alia Bhatt.

(With ANI inputs)

