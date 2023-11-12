Home

Gala Premieres Take Centre Stage At The 54th IFFI 2023

An extravaganza of blockbusters and web series awaits at the 54th International Film Festival of India, Goa, from 20th to 28th November 2023.

(File image: filmfreeway.com)

54th International Film Festival of India: For the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the National Film Development Corporation Limited is thrilled to present the highly-anticipated second edition of “Gala Premieres.” This segment has been meticulously crafted to connect film stars with the audience, celebrating global cinematic artistry and bringing forth an extraordinary selection of films, all while upholding the festival’s core ethos.

World premieres of the feature films Farrey (Hindi), featuring young talent and produced by Salman Khan, Gandhi Talks (Silent) starring Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathy and Aditi Rao Hydari with music by A.R. Rahman, Kadak Singh (Hindi) starring Pankaj Tripathi and Parvathy Thiruvothu, Hurry Om Hurry (Gujarati) starring Siddharth Randheria, Rautu Ki Beli (Hindi) featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Grey Games (Kannada) starring Vijay Raghvendra, two series from Amazon Originals, Dhootha (Telugu) starring Naga Chaitanya Parvathy Thiruvothu and The Village (Tamil) starring Arya, besides Asia premieres of Dil Hai Gray (Hindi), starring Akshay Oberoi and Urvashi Rautela, and Dear Jassi (Punjabi) by Tarsem Singh are set to take place at IFFI.

Film Ae Watan Mere Watan will have a special showcase with a conversation between Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan.

Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information & Broadcasting said, “I extend a warm and gracious welcome to the esteemed filmmakers and talented actors of ‘Farrey,’ produced by Salman Khan; ‘Gandhi Talks,’ produced by ZEE with Arvind Swami and Vijay Sethupathi; ‘Kadak Singh,’ featuring Pankaj Tripathi; the Amazon Original series ‘Dhootha’ with Naga Chaitanya and Parvathy Thiruvothu; and ‘The Village,’ starring Arya and Divya Pillai, among other celebrated artists, including AR Rahman and Urvashi Rautela. The renowned Tarsem Singh’s presence adds a touch of excellence to this cinematic extravaganza. The Gala premiere further resonates with our latest campaign, ‘Meri Mitti Mera Desh,’ celebrating cinema from the soil of North, East, South, and West. Together, we celebrate the magic of cinema at its finest in Goa!”

“Farrey,” directed by Soumendra Padhi, promises a thrilling journey waiting to be unravelled while, “Gandhi Talks” by Kishor Padurang Belekar delves into a social commentary that explores the depths of capitalism, racism, and society at large, with intriguing references to Hindu mythology and the story of ‘Samudra Manthan.’

“Kadak Singh,” a film directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, follows the story of AK Srivastava, an officer of the Department of Financial Crimes, diagnosed with retrograde amnesia. Despite his condition, he solves the complex case of a Chit Fund Scam by listening to different perspectives of who he was and how he ended up in the hospital. “The Village,” directed by Milind Rau, takes audiences on a road trip that turns sinister when a family falls victim to a clan of mutants.

With numerous other remarkable films, including “Hurry Om Hurry,” “Dear Jassi,” “Rautu Ki Beli,” “Dhootha,” “Dil Hai Gray,” and “Grey Games,” the Gala Premieres section at the 54th IFFI offers a diverse and captivating cinematic experience that challenges perceptions, explores human emotions, and delves into the realm of suspense and mystery.

The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is one of the most significant film festivals, showcasing the best of world cinema. The festival provides a platform for both established and emerging filmmakers to share their exceptional work with a global audience. With a diverse selection of films and events, IFFI is committed to celebrating the art of cinema and promoting cultural exchange. Direct to OTT series and unreleased films are excited to premiere their content for the festival audience. The excitement of the registered audience to watch these before anyone is a novelty IFFI will offer again this time.

