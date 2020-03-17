Actor Kristofer Hivju, known for playing the role of Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO series Game of Thrones, has been tested positive for the COVID-19. The actor took to Instagram to announce the news and spread awareness about coronavirus that has claimed over 6000 lives worldwide. The Norwegian actor and his family are in self-isolation at home. Also Read - Coronavirus: US Supreme Court Closes Down For First Time in Century

In a post that he made in the wee hours of Tuesday, the actor revealed that he presently has mild symptoms of cold and is positive about his recovery. Kristofer shared a picture of himself posing with his wife, Gry Molvær Hivju, and wrote a long caption alongside. He urged people to take precautionary measures and do their best to stop themselves from being infected. The actor also asked people to help others, especially elderly people and those who are more prone to the infection. A part of his caption on the post read, “Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.” (sic) Also Read - Tom Hanks Gets Trolled For Having a Lot of Vegemite as he Gets Treated For Coronavirus in Australia

Kristofer also laid out all the safety measures one needs to take against coronavirus. He asked his fans to wash hands regularly and practice social distancing.

Earlier, James Bond actor Olga Kurylenko and Idris Elba tested positive for the COVID-19. Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, also announced that they under medical observation after being diagnosed for the coronavirus.