Game of Thrones' Arya Stark aka Massie Williams is in India as she attended a fashion event organised by a luxury brand.

Game of Thrones’ Arya Stark AKA Massie Williams in India: Game of Thrones has been one of the most viewed international shows in India, second only to Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, which created a new milestone on its re-telecast during Covid-19 pandemic. The series based on George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire has deeply resonated to the Indian audiences. The treachery depicted in the American fantasy drama has been linked to stories of Mahabharata and the Mauryan Empire during Chanakya and Ashoka’s reign. GoT broke massive viewership records in the digital streaming platforms and its spin-off prequel House of The Dragon is also being hailed by fans. However, some characters of Game of Thrones have been iconic including the brave Arya Stark. The actor who played Arya, Massie Williams is currently in India. She spoke highly of the country’s hospitality during her Mumbai visit.

CHECK OUT MASSIE WILLIAMS VIRAL PICTURES FROM MUMBAI FASHION SHOW:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by maisie williams fanpage (@gameofaryastark)

MAISIE WILLIAMS AND OTHER HOLLYWOOD CELEBS ARE IN MUMBAI

The year 2023 belongs to Indian cinema and is all about the unity in diversity of our nation. As RRR is still scripting history at foreign movie theatres, its Oscar win for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category is a great honour for Indian artistry. From Steven Spielberg to James Cameron, every big shot of Hollwyood was mesmerised by SS Rajamouli’s grand vision. The victory of The Elephant Whisperers in the Best Original Documentary Short Film segment brought India its first Oscar. Now, the arrival of Hollywood celebs in Mumbai is yet another proof of Indian media and entertainment industry going international. Massie Williams was in the city to attend Dior’s first-ever fashion show in India. Dressed in a short red dress, Massie looked drop-dead-gorgeous and ethereal. She was seen watching the fashion show sitting in the same front row alongside Sonam Kapoor.

MAISIE WILLIAMS HEAPS PRAISE ON INDIAN CULTURE

The actor who is popular as Arya from GoT heaped praise on Indian people and said “I think that the culture is so beautiful. People are so kind, I felt so welcomed,” Maisie while attending the Dior show in Mumbai, in an interaction with Brut India told “Earlier, Maisie had shared a video from her hotel room in Mumbai. She had a tiny tika on her forehead, and wore a beaded necklace in the clip. Maisie showed around her room in the clip – from a picture of Lord Krishna on a wall to floral decorations on the floor. She said in the clip, “I just got to Mumbai and I am losing my mind a little bit.” Apart from Maisie, Bollywood celebs like Rekha, Mira Rajput and Athiya Shetty were also present at the event. Dior is a luxury brand which launched its Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection on Thursday (March 30) at the Gateway of India.

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars and real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya are also in Mumbai while their engagement rumours are rife. Priyanka Chopra is also in the city along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. She was recently snapped at the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre Launch event.

