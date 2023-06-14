Home

This Desi AI Version Of Game Of Thrones Is Winning Hearts

The photos featured Game of Thrones stars like Peter Dinklage, Kit Harrington, Jason Mamoa, Lena Headey and Emilia Clarke with an Indian makeover.

The photos got a thumbs-up on social media. (Credits: Instagram)

Game of Thrones continues to rule hearts years after the series came to an end. Indians were also super impressed by the fantasy series, which starred Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage, among others. But have you ever wondered what the series might have looked like if it was made in India? Well, artificial intelligence is here to bring the scene to reality. Fulfiling the wishes of legions of fans, an Instagram account has dropped a bunch of photos of Games of Thrones’ Indian version. The photos have caught the eye of the internet and viewers have given the pictures a big thumbs up.

Indian Games Of Thrones

It all began when an Instagram user named Gokul Pillai dropped a few photos that showcase some iconic Game of Thrones characters in an Indian makeover. Using AI tools, the user created the Indian version of Game of Thrones cast, including Kit Harrington, Nathalie Emmanuel, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and few others. Sharing the pictures, he humorously wrote, “When Doordarshan finally agreed to telecast an Indian version of Game of Thrones!”

The pictures showed the characters dressed in Indian attire. Tyrian Lannister, played by Peter Dinklage, can be seen in an orange-collared printed kurta. The second photo shows Jon Snow clad in a princely coat with intricate prints reminding one of a prince.

Daenerys Targaryen exudes class in a blue and silver saree. Khal Drogo, portrayed by Jason Momoa, is seen in a sleeveless deep green printed outfit and a gold necklace.

The delightful pictures also showed Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister, decked in a glittering yellow and red saree. Lord Varys was given a look resembling a sage. There were pictures of Nathalie Emmanuel, Rose Leslie and Maisie Williams in ethnic wear as well.

The post went viral in no time. It has amassed over 6,000 likes and generated plenty of exciting comments. Users praised the artist for his creative endeavour. One called it “perfection.”

“Best ones I’ve seen!” wrote another with a heart emoji.

A few people hilariously said that Peter Dinklage’s image had a striking resemblance to Rajpal Yadav. “For just one second I thought it was Rajpal Yadav,” wrote someone.

Referring to Peter Dinklage’s picture, a user called it “legendary” and commented, “That first one has made my day… legendary.”

Another social media user mocked, “Peter looks more like Rajpal Yadav!”

Games Of Thrones AI

Earlier a user had shared AI images of Game of Thrones characters seeking moksha in Varanasi. The photos were a hit.

What do you think of the Indian version of Game of Thrones?

