House of the Dragon: House of the Dragon trailer has been hailed by Game of Thrones fans and critics for its grandeur, VFX, dark narrative and GOT nostalgia. House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, considered to be a spin-off prequel to GOT. The series created by screenwriter and executive producer Ryan J Condal focuses on a story with the same backdrop as GOT about events that happened 200 years ago. House of the Dragon narrates the history of Targaryens in Westeros called Dance of the Dragons that arose over competing claims on the Iron Throne. HotD has got a thumbs up from netizens who were disappointed by the last season of GOT. The makers and cast of the show have already hinted towards a lot of bloodshed, erotica and more dragons than GOT. GOT received mixed reactions for its sexual content and violent scenes. And the new series seems no different.Also Read - Game of Thrones Inspires Uttarakhand To Start Modi Circuit In Jim Corbett

House of the Dragon – What’s it About?

House of the Dragon, a spin-off prequel to GOT is set two centuries before the events that happened between Targaryens and Starks. HotD explores a seminal event in the history of Westeros called the Dance of Dragons in which Targaryen rivals fought a bitter yet spectacular war involving massive dragon battles. While House of the Dragon also features a struggle for the Iron Throne, this one is a conflict within the Targaryen house. Also Read - House of The Dragon Trailer Promises a New Throne Game, Watch

House of the Dragon – Sexual Violence in a Patriarchal Society

Sara Hess, writer and executive producer of HotD revealed that the new series won’t have sexual violence. Sara told that the prequel would rather stress upon “the violence against women that is inherent in a patriarchal system.” Sara, while talking about the sex and violent scenes in House of The Dragon stated that she would “like to clarify that we do not depict s*xual violence in the show.” She pointed out that they handled the scenes off-screen and show the aftermath and impact on the victim and the mother of the perpetrator. Sara also said that HotD “choose to focus on the violence against women that is inherent in a patriarchal system.” Also Read - Congratulations! Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Are Expecting Their Second Baby

House of the Dragon – Plenty of Erotic Scenes

Matt Smith, who portrays Daemon Targaryen in House Of The Dragon recalled his interaction with the makers of the show regarding his sex scenes in the spin-off prequel series. Matt said, “You do find yourself asking, ‘Do we need another s*x scene?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we do.'” He further added, “I guess you have to ask yourself: ‘What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent the time [we’re living in]?’ And I actually think “and honestly, as they were written.” Reflecting on the erotic content in the Fire & Blood book, the actor told his character has a fair share of bedroom scenes. Matt stated as he laughed, “Yeah — slightly too much, if you ask me.”

House of the Dragon – Lot of Dragons And Dire Wolves

HotD has lots of dragons since 200 years before Robert’s Rebellion, dragons had not gone extinct, but only the Targaryens had them. House of the Dragon is meant for all those GOT lovers who are fond of mythical creatures like dragons and dire wolves and their battles. HoTD also has the same theme of betrayal and treachery that comprised Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon – Creators And Cast

Ryan J. Condal and George RR Martin are the show creators. Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed some of the best episodes of Game of Thrones will direct the pilot and possibly many more episodes throughout the show’s run according to a WION report. Composer Ramin Djawadi returns from the original show. Paddy Considine (Viserys Targaryen), Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Milly Alcock (young Rhaenyra), Emily Carey (young Alicent), , Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Rhaenys Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Criston Cole), and Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria) star in House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon – Budget And Number of Seasons

HBO has spent a lot of money on House of the Dragon budget similar to Game of Thrones. A lot more dragon battles than the original show will be showcased in this time period since Westeros had abundance of dragons and dragon riders. Each episode of the season 1 will cost HBO $20 million so the first season itself is $100 million, which is more than most movies, as per a WION report. Dance of Dragons does not have enough material in itself to warrant a lengthy series like GOT. However, future seasons might explore other stories in Westeros or other moments in the long history of Targaryens and even their time before they came to Westeros in Valyrian Freehold. House of the Dragon‘s first season will consist of ten episodes.

House of the Dragon arrives on August 21 on HBO and probably the following morning in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

For more updates on House of the Dragon, check out this space at India.com.