Game of Thrones' on-screen couple turned real-life sweethearts Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Rose Leslie (Ygritte) are officially now parents, after welcoming their first child together. According to E! News, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who announced back in September 2020, that they were expecting their first child, confirmed the news of welcoming a baby boy, by stepping out with their newborn in London. The news of the baby's birth was confirmed by Harington's publicist Marianna Shafran who said on Tuesday that both Harington and Leslie are "very very happy!"

A photo of the couple is doing rounds on the internet wherein Harington held tightly onto Leslie's hand as she cradled their baby boy in a carrier on her chest. Back when the actor was expecting a baby, she said, "I am thrilled to be expecting, and I can't wait to meet the new member of our family!"



For Game of Thrones fans, the couple’s real-life love story was a long time coming as they also portrayed star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and his lover Ygritte on the small screen. He was a brother of the Night’s Watch with world-changing secrets in his past, she a part of the rebel wildlings.

Kit and Rose officially began as a family in 2018 when the stars tied the knot in Scotland after dating on and off since 2012. Their wedding was attended by their co-actors from the TV series including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, and Emilia Clarke.