Game of Thrones Prequel in India: Dragons are back on HBO! House of the Dragon, the eagerly awaited Game of Thrones prequel that is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood novel about House Targaryen, is scheduled to debut in August 2022. It centres on House Targaryen and the Dance of the Dragons, the interfamily conflict. The events of the acclaimed television series adaption of Game of Thrones, which premiered its final episode nearly two years ago, will unfold 300 decades prior.

Here’s everything you need to know about House of the Dragon:

When and where can you watch the Game of Thrones prequel?

On August 21, the series will begin showing on HBO and HBO Max worldwide. It will be shown on Disney+ Hotstar in India. George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood: House of the Dragon served as its inspiration. Co-creators of the series were George and Ryan Condal.

On August 21 on HBO and HBO Max, and on August 22 on Disney+ Hotstar, House of the Dragon premieres. On Disney+ Hotstar, all eight seasons of Game of Thrones are currently accessible.

The cast of Game of Thrones prequel – House of Dragons

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, ‘The Sea Snake’

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenys Targaryen

The planned prequel has garnered enthusiasm from fans of the Game of Thrones television series. Many of the viewers expressed their excitement for the show and hoped they wouldn’t be let down like they were by the eighth season of Game of Thrones.

Are you excited to watch the Game of Thrones prequel?