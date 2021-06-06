Washington (US): Game of Thrones ruled the audiences’ hearts like no other show. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the prequel House of the Dragon. But while fans are waiting for what new and exciting this show will not have in store, HBO content chief has raised the excitement level. Also Read - Game of Thrones Shooting Spots: 9 Scenic Locations That Made GoT Universe as Real as Possible

As reported in Variety, HBO content chief Bloys recently spoke about GOT prequel House of the Dragons. Mentioning that the shooting for the show is underway, he said, House of the Dragon is the only one shooting. All the other ones are in various stages of development. People may think we have 10 series shooting at the moment. There's one that will be on the air in 2022. We'll see how the other scripts come along." He did not give any spoiler or any other insight about the show but added that the show looks spectacular. "It looks spectacular. The cast that (Sapochnik) and Ryan have put together looks good," he said.

House of the Dragon is being filmed in England and is led by executive producer Ryan J. Condal and director Migel Sapochnik. The series is a prequel which means that it takes place 300 years before the events depicted in ‘GOT’ and is based on Martin’s novel ‘Fire and Blood’, a companion to the ‘Song of Ice and Fire’ novels that were the basis for ‘GOT’.

Game of Thrones ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019 and gained wide appreciation globally. Meanwhile, House of the Dragon stars Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and Toussaint among others. The show is expected to be released in 2022.