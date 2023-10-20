Home

Ganapath actor Tiger Shroff visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha to seek divine blessings. - Watch

Tiger Shroff Visits Siddhivinayak Temple: Tiger Shroff is basking high on the accolades he is receiving for his action stunts in Ganapath: A Hero is Born. The Vikas Bahl directorial released on October 20, 2023, is high on action and VFX. Ganapath is a dystopian sci-fi movie based on the concept of good vs evil. The depiction of future, VFX, larger-than-life sets and dance sequences showcased in the promos were hailed by movie buffs. Tiger, who considers Hrithik Roshan as his idol is known for being a perfectionist in terms of action and dance. His fans are praising him after the first two shows for the same. The actor recently visited the holy Siddhivinayak temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

TIGER SHROFF’S SIDDHIVINAYAK PICTURES AND VIDEOS GO VIRAL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

TIGER SHROFF PRAYS TO LORD GANESHA

Tiger was spotted outside Siddhivinayak temple as he came outside his car barefoot. A few fan handles had shared footage from inside the temple where the Ganapath actor is seen praying to Lord Ganesha. A few pictures of Tiger holding a picture of Siddhivinayak along with the priest also surfaced online. As he came out of the temple, he greeted everyone as he wore a tika (a symbol of spiritual connection with God in Hinduism) on his forehead. For the unversed, the title Ganapath is also another name of Lord Ganesha. In the trailer a glimpse of clouds in the form of Lord Ganesha is depicted.

TIGER SHROFF SHARED BTS VIDEO FROM GANAPATH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

TIGER SHROFF HEAPED PRAISE ON AMITABH BACHCHAN AND KRITI SANON

Ganapath also features Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan, Elli AvrRam and others in crucial roles. Tiger had shared his working experience with Amitabh Bachchan in an interview with India Today. He had said, “Big B has a relentless approach to small things every day which tends to get monotonous for us but how he religiously does it. It’s the small things you do every day that counts in the larger picture. He is a living prime example of that. He is just so disciplined in his routine.” In an interaction with The Indian Express, the actor even lauded his Ganapath co-star Kriti and stated that, “Kriti just won a National Award. In Heropanti woh chhoti bachi thi (she was a small girl), now she has become a superstar. I don’t know why this dialogue, ‘Chhoti bachi ho kya’ went viral… But I’m very happy, it has been an amazing experience working with Kriti Sanon, she has not changed. She has become such a big star and she is still the same, of how she was in ‘Heropanti’. We are working after nine years but it didn’t seem like that, it seems we just worked yesterday. Nothing has changed.”

Tiger will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again as he has joined Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as ACP Satya.

