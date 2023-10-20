Home

Entertainment

Ganapath Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon’s Sci-Fi Film Depends Heavily on Word-of-Mouth, to Open in Single Digit – Check Detailed Report

Ganapath Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon’s Sci-Fi Film Depends Heavily on Word-of-Mouth, to Open in Single Digit – Check Detailed Report

Ganapath is the big Bollywood release of the week. The Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer has not shown any magic in the advance bookings and depends a lot on the positive word-of-mouth.

Ganapath Box Office Collection Day 1 early estimates

Mumbai: Ganapath, the big Bollywood release of the week, is out in cinemas today. Starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead, it is a sci-fi action film set on a grand canvas. Ganapath has recorded a decent collection from its advance bookings but it ow depends majorly on the spot bookings in theatres which will happen only if it receives good word-of-mouth on social media.

Trending Now

Highlights Ganapath box office collection day 1 detailed report

Can Tiger Shroff revive his box office presence with Ganapath?

Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's sci-fi actioner to open in single-digit on day 1

Directed by Vikas Bahl, who’s making a comeback after the whole #MeToo case, Ganapath is a futuristic cinema that also marks the comeback of Tiger on the big screen after the failure of Heropanti 2 last year. The film is riding high on reviews and the audience’s word after the first day first show. However, even with the spot bookings on Friday, it is expected to open in a single digit.

You may like to read

Ganapath has recorded around Rs 1.50 crore from the advance bookings and it will rake in around Rs 4-5 crore more to take the opening day collection anywhere between Rs 5.50-6.50 crore. As reported by the trade website sacnilk, the film sold around 55K tickets as of 8 pm on Thursday, October 19. If it wants to convert this number into a double-digit on Saturday-Sunday, the film really needs solid word-of-mouth going viral on social media and some real positive reviews from the critics. The film’s team didn’t organise any press shows in most of the cities except for a special screening in Mumbai last night. This means that even the critics would watch the first day, first show before reviewing the film.

Ganapath has got on big film clashing with its performance at the Box Office. Jawan’s run is more or less over and Fukrey 3 will not pose a threat to it anymore. If it receives good reviews, the film can really enjoy a total monopoly in the northern market for now. What are your expectations of its performance? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Ganapath!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES