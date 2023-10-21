Home

Entertainment

Ganapath Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff’s Film Crashes on Opening Day Itself – Check Detailed Report

Ganapath Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff’s Film Crashes on Opening Day Itself – Check Detailed Report

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's film opened at a negligible number. The Vikas Bahl directorial collects THIS much on its first day at the Box Office. Check the full analysis here.

Ganapath box office collection day 1 detailed report

Mumbai: Ganapath-A Hero is Born released in theatres on Friday, October 20 and collected a single digit number at the Box Office. The film starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead didn’t perform well during the advance bookings and followed the same trend in the spot bookings. Directed by Vikas Bahl, it recorded a minimal amount on the opening day, adding nothing to the expectations of it doing better during the rest of the weekend.

Trending Now

The sci-fi film which also stars Amitabh Bachchan wrapped its first day around Rs 2.50 crore nett collection in India. This is way too lower than what you expect from a big-budget, action, futuristic drama featuring Tiger and his unbelievable stunts. Ganapath faced the Box Office clash with many biggies in the South market but it could have enjoyed complete dominance in the North had it received positive word-of-mouth. The film, however, got mixed reviews with very few positive critic ratings and that probably affected its Box Office performance.

You may like to read

Ganapath‘s performance in the South market was impacted by films like Leo, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Bhagavanth Kesari and Ghost among others. The fantasy-action film is expected to finish its first-weekend run between Rs 7-9 crore nett. The Dussehra holiday could have benefitted the film immensely but it will no find no takers considering the word-of-mouth is not viral around the film. Meanwhile, Jawan and Fukrey 3 continue to run in theatres in the absence of Ganapath‘s pull at the Box Office. Another lost opportunity from the Hindi film industry after The Vaccine War!

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Ganapath!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES