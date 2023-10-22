Home

Ganapath Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon’s Film Gets Lukewarm Response on First Weekend – Check Detailed Report

Ganapath Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's actioner witnessed a further drop in earnings on Saturday.

Ganapath Box Office Collection Day 2: Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles had impressed netizens with its trailer. The futuristic actioner was based on the concept of dystopian reality. However, the first day collection of the film were disappointing in-spite of having Tiger and Kriti in the movie. Apart from the lead actors’ action stuns and dance sequences, Kriti’s recent National Award win for Mimi had also created expectations for the Vikas Bahl directorial. The latter is known for movies like Queen and Super 30 starring Kangana Ranaaut and Hrithik Roshan respectively. However, audiences seem to have not resonated with Ganapath.

TIGER SHROFF SHARED DEVOTIONAL SONG FROM GANAPATH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

GANAPATH EARNINGS AFFECTED BY LEO AND TIGER NAGESWARA RAO

Tiger-Kriti’s adventure sci-fi film earned merely Rs 2.25 Crore on Saturday as opposed to Rs 2.5 Crore on its opening day, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. Ganapath‘s budget is estimated to be in between Rs 150-200 Crore, as estimated by Filmy Beats. While the film’s collection in South market was affected by movies like Leo, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Bhagavanth Kesari and Ghost, the mixed reviews affected it in the Hindi-speaking belt. Lack of adequate positive word-of-mouth apart from social media hype on Friday impacted Ganapath to a larger extent. Tiger and Kriti have worked together in Heropanti which marked their Bollywood debut. Therefore, movie buffs were expecting a lot of edge-of-the-seat thrills and entertainment. Although the on-screen couple’s chemistry did create fireworks, it wasn’t enough for the box office numbers.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF TIGER SHROFF-KRITI SANON’S GANAPATH:

Friday: Rs 2.5 Crore

Saturday: Rs 2.25 Crore

Total: Rs 4.75 Crore

TIGER SHROFF PRAISED HIS GANAPATH CO-STARS – AMITABH BACHCHAN AND KRITI SANON

Tiger recently shared his working experience with Amitabh Bachchan in Ganapath and said, “Big B has a relentless approach to small things everyday which tends to get monotonous for us but how he religiously does it. It’s the small things you do every day is what counts in a larger picture. He is a living prime example of that. He is just so disciplined in his routine. He is just so hungry even now and that I think that’s something very inspiring. I aspire to be like him someday.” On his working equation with Kriti, he told, “Kriti just won a National Award. In Heropanti woh chhoti bachi thi (she was a small girl), now she has become a superstar. I don’t know why this dialogue, ‘Chhoti bachi ho kya’ went viral… But I’m very happy, it has been an amazing experience working with Kriti Sanon, she has not changed. She has become such a big star and she is still the same, of how she was in ‘Heropanti’. We are working after nine years but it didn’t seem like that, it seems we just worked yesterday. Nothing has changed.”

Ganapath released on October 20, 2023 and its premiere was attended by Asha Bhosle, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, Ananya Panday, Sikander Kher, Hema Malini, Kajol, Rakul Preet Singh, Chunky Panday to Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shanaya Kapoor and others.

