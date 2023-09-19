Home

Entertainment

Ganapath First Look: Kriti Sanon And Tiger Shroff Are Ready For Action

Ganapath First Look: Kriti Sanon And Tiger Shroff Are Ready For Action

In the first look from Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath, leading lady Kriti Sanon can be seen holding nunchucks in her hands, which have been covered in bandages.

Kriti Sanon’s First Look From Ganapath. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon has been roped in as the leading lady for Tiger Shroff’s dystopian sports action-drama, Ganapath. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers unveiled the first look poster of Kriti Sanon of the film and her impeccable transformation will leave you dumbstruck.

Trending Now

The stunner has donned an action-packed avatar for her next, which is different from any of her previous looks. The first look poster shows her wearing a sleeveless crop top with cargo pants, holding nunchucks in her hands. She can be seen looking at the camera with intense expression.

You may like to read

Kriti Sanon’s First Look Poster From Ganapath

Sharing the first look poster from Ganapath on her official Twitter handle, Kriti Sanon captioned the post, “She is fierce. She is unstoppable. She is ready to kill. #MeetJassi #Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October.”

She is fierce. She is unstoppable. She is ready to kill.#MeetJassi#Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October. pic.twitter.com/XQOOklIRDb — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) September 19, 2023

Netizens React To Kriti Sanon’s Intense Avatar

Immediately after the poster was up, netizens spilled their excitement about the diva’s latest avatar through the comment section. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Have to say choice of films which @kritisanon has been making is exceptional, we get to see her in a different character every time and she is killing it, be it her performance as #Mimi and now coming in as Jassi, keep it up, keep shining, have a great blockbuster in #Ganpath.” Another commented, “Kriti ji what a performance u have I think biggest action franchise in Indian cinema.” A netizen wrote, “My girl is using Nanchuks in this my Fierce Jassi can’t wait see u doing Martial Arts.” The fourth comment read, “Mam it’s fire you are rocking everywhere from yours looks to your acting, you making everyone mad for you.”

All About Ganapath

Ganapath has been made under the direction of Vikas Bahl. Backed by the banner Good Co in association with Pooja Entertainment, the movie marks the reunion of Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff after the 2014 drama, Heropanti. The music for the flick has been rendered by Vishal Mishra.

Ganapath will be released in cinema halls across the world in multiple languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20 this year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES