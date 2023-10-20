Ganapath Review: Tiger Shroff’s Film is a Rollercoaster Ride For Action-Buffs

Tiger Shroff has outdone himself with larger-than-life action sequences. Kriti Sanon, in her most stunning avatar yet, sizzles on the screen, setting the temperature soaring. It’s not just action; it’s a visual feast that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

And here’s the twist – ‘Ganapath’ holds a special surprise that we won’t spoil for you. While the direction might have a few minor bumps, the emotions in this rollercoaster of a story take precedence. It’s a total ‘Seeti Maar’ performance.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. and Directed by Vikas Bahl, ‘GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born’ is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film has released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

IANS Rating: ***1/2

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.