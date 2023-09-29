Home

Ganapath Teaser: Tiger-Kriti’s Action-Adventure Saga Praised by Fans, Netizens Say ‘Swag Dekh Rahe Ho…’

Ganapath Teaser: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's upcoming action-adventure saga is being praised by movie buffs for its stylish VFX and dystopian theme.

Ganapath Teaser: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Ganapath – A Hero Is Born is all set to treat the audiences with its high-octane action, stylish VFX and powerhouse performances during Dussehra 2023. The teaser of the adventure action-thriller released on Friday, September 29, 2023. The one-minute, forty-five seconds teaser that showcases Tiger and Kriti’s death defying martial arts stunts has impressed netizens. From flying kicks to hand-to-hand combats, Ganapath has all the elements of a massy actioner. A robotic panther, Tiger-Kriti’s hot chemistry and dance sequences and Amitabh Bachchan’s charismatic screen presence has impressed movie buffs. The Dune meets Terminator Vs The Transformers visuals have also generated curiosity about the dystopian theme among cinephiles.

WATCH TIGER SHROFF-KRITI SANON’S GANAPATH TEASER:

FANS HAIL TIGER SHROFF’S SWAGGER AND KRITI SANON’S ACTION SCENES:

Looks good tbh, better than expectations. Liking the vfx, dystopian theme and environment created. Actually looking forward to Ganapath, just hoping that the film is entertaining. https://t.co/sjpLLSocpC — sohom ʲᵃʷᵃⁿ ᵉʳᵃ (@AwaaraHoon) September 29, 2023

#GanapathTeaser Out Now !!#Ganapath on a mission to dismantle a powerful criminal empire that has gripped the city in fear, Ganapath becomes a symbol of hope for the oppressed in which leads dark #TigerShroff #KritiSanon #GanapathOn20thOctober #GanapathPart1 #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/zxIa8PRiYC — ⚜️ (@navneetiger_fp) September 29, 2023

There is something hot about Kriti Sanon doing action in #Ganapath pic.twitter.com/u9mifyJwRV — sohom ʲᵃʷᵃⁿ ᵉʳᵃ (@AwaaraHoon) September 29, 2023

#Ganapathteaser : looks cool and intriguing, finally bollywood is trying something new. Tiger in an futuristic action movie is very much exciting and Kriti sanon is looking badass. #TigerShroff #KritiSanon #Ganapathpic.twitter.com/QoCYQbPS6K — Arnav Shukla. (@Akshay_Brigade) September 29, 2023

Ganapath is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

