Ganapath Teaser: Tiger-Kriti’s Action-Adventure Saga Praised by Fans, Netizens Say ‘Swag Dekh Rahe Ho…’

Ganapath Teaser: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's upcoming action-adventure saga is being praised by movie buffs for its stylish VFX and dystopian theme.

Published: September 29, 2023 3:11 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Ganapath Teaser: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Ganapath – A Hero Is Born is all set to treat the audiences with its high-octane action, stylish VFX and powerhouse performances during Dussehra 2023. The teaser of the adventure action-thriller released on Friday, September 29, 2023. The one-minute, forty-five seconds teaser that showcases Tiger and Kriti’s death defying martial arts stunts has impressed netizens. From flying kicks to hand-to-hand combats, Ganapath has all the elements of a massy actioner. A robotic panther, Tiger-Kriti’s hot chemistry and dance sequences and Amitabh Bachchan’s charismatic screen presence has impressed movie buffs. The Dune meets Terminator Vs The Transformers visuals have also generated curiosity about the dystopian theme among cinephiles.

WATCH TIGER SHROFF-KRITI SANON’S GANAPATH TEASER:

FANS HAIL TIGER SHROFF’S SWAGGER AND KRITI SANON’S ACTION SCENES:


Ganapath is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

