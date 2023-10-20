Top Recommended Stories

Ganapath Twitter Review: Tiger-Kriti’s Dystopian Sci-Fi Film Hailed by Cinephiles For ‘High-Octane Action’ – Check Reactions

Published: October 20, 2023 1:56 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Ganapath Twitter Review: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s dystopian sci-fi actioner Ganapath is creating a lot of excitement on the first day of its release. Movie buffs are going bonkers over the high-octane action, grand VFX, dance sequences and power-packed performances in the futuristic action-thriller. The teaser and trailer had already created a lot of curiosity among Tiger and Kriti’s fans as the duo engaged in some deadly combat sequences. Kriti’s martial arts and finesse over nun-chuks has impressed movie goers. As the early reviews are out, netizens can’t stop raving about the grandeur and Amitabh Bachchan’s screen presence in the movie. Apart from few negative reactions, mostly audiences have praised the entertainment quotient in the Vikas Bahl directorial.

FANS HAIL TIGER SHROFF-KRITI SANON STARRER GANAPATH

Ganapath also stars Elli AvrRam in a crucial role. The movie released on October 20, 2023.

