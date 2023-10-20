Home

Ganapath Twitter Review: Tiger-Kriti’s Dystopian Sci-Fi Film Hailed by Cinephiles For ‘High-Octane Action’ – Check Reactions

Ganapath Twitter Review: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s dystopian sci-fi actioner Ganapath is creating a lot of excitement on the first day of its release. Movie buffs are going bonkers over the high-octane action, grand VFX, dance sequences and power-packed performances in the futuristic action-thriller. The teaser and trailer had already created a lot of curiosity among Tiger and Kriti’s fans as the duo engaged in some deadly combat sequences. Kriti’s martial arts and finesse over nun-chuks has impressed movie goers. As the early reviews are out, netizens can’t stop raving about the grandeur and Amitabh Bachchan’s screen presence in the movie. Apart from few negative reactions, mostly audiences have praised the entertainment quotient in the Vikas Bahl directorial.

FANS HAIL TIGER SHROFF-KRITI SANON STARRER GANAPATH

Ganapath: Bollywood action at its best! #TigerShroff and #KritiSanon nail it. First half is good, but the second half is a thrilling rollercoaster with an epic climax. Don’t miss it. I’d give it 4 stars. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #Ganapath #GanapathReview“@iTIGERSHROFF@kritisanon pic.twitter.com/OApdPXPmTh — Harminder (@Harmindarboxofo) October 20, 2023

#Ganapath#GanapathReview – Surprising Positive ! Action blocks , CGI , VFX , Acting all of actors , Chemistry between #TigerShroff & #KritiSanon , Songs , Storyline , Direction , all of brilliant.! 3.5/5 ⭐ till interval.#GanapathReview #GanapathAtPVR #Ganapath pic.twitter.com/NgEkTeJtLM — Pawan kumar (@Pawanthakur980) October 20, 2023

Ganapath: Bollywood action at its best! #TigerShroff and #KritiSanon nail it. First half is good, but the second half is a thrilling rollercoaster with an epic climax. Don’t miss it. I’d give it 4 stars. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #Ganapath #GanapathReview“@iTIGERSHROFF@kritisanon pic.twitter.com/L1mC17x5sI — Bollywood (@Suresh52143672) October 20, 2023

And this is #GanapathAHeroIsBorn , waiting for #GanapathPart2 The post credit scene and powerful Villain is badass. A Worthy Watch, Don’t be missed✅ Wrestling Sequence is literally amazing amazing and amazing.! 4/5 ⭐ A must watch#GanapathReview #TigerShroff #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/dZvnK2K4vK — Filmy Duniya (@filmy45539) October 20, 2023

One of the greatest action film of Bollywood. Class acting n kya swag hai bhai @iTIGERSHROFF and lady killer @kritisanon looks gorgeous as always. First half is good but man what a thrill ride in 2nd half.. Epic climax. Don’t miss it. 4/5 #Ganapath #GanapathReview pic.twitter.com/wwI4cUDKiQ — Abdul (@RolexbhaisirSir) October 20, 2023

Ganapath: Bollywood action at its best! #TigerShroff and #KritiSanon nail it. First half is good, but the second half is a thrilling rollercoaster with an epic climax. Don’t miss it. I’d give it 4 stars. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #Ganapath #GanapathReview“@iTIGERSHROFF@kritisanon #Ganapath pic.twitter.com/Qh2An0QgiH — Arbaz Khan (@ArbazKhan1374) October 20, 2023

#Ganapath interval – kya kabhi movie dekhte hue kisi ki maut hui hai? pic.twitter.com/zAz4dbqaTl — MohitVerse (@comicverseyt) October 20, 2023

#Ganapath – Gigantic Blockbuster A Rollercoaster Storyline with amazing Twist & Amazing suspense. The sizzling chemistry between #TigerShroff & #KritiSanon is looking so beautiful and so adorable. Action sequence and thriller scene is too Good. 4/5 ⭐#GanapathReview pic.twitter.com/Ia5SlM3zWD — Tiger 3 (@CircuitBha13864) October 20, 2023

#GanapathReview

: ⭐️⭐️/ 5

verdict : Imperfect

A perfect film that could have been a blockbuster but wasted by bad writing and screenplay … No soul..!! Pro’s :

#TigerShroff Presence & action sequences

#KritiSanon onscreen action sequences

Dialogues… pic.twitter.com/i5Eovs2Eml — VishuVishteju (@cutestar1431) October 20, 2023

Ganapath also stars Elli AvrRam in a crucial role. The movie released on October 20, 2023.

