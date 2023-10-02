Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Movies That Pay Homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Home

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: A glimpse at the greatest films that pay homage to the values and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: As the nation celebrates Gandhi Jayanti on the 154th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, cinema has also paid its homage to the Indian freedom fighter time and again. From Hollywood, Bollywood to regional cinema, every filmmaker came with their own version of the ‘Father of the Nation’. Richard Attenborough, Shyam Benegal, Jahnu Barua and Rajkumar Hirani are some of the film directors who recreated the Gandhian values amid sensitive times of geopolitical tensions and social disharmony. While some films showcased the journey of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi from an ordinary advocate to a saintly global icon, others depicted the relevance of his teachings in the present scenario.

Gandhi

Sir Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi bagged eleven Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. While Sir Ben Kinglsey played the role of Mahatma Gandhi, Rohini Hattangadi essayed Kasturba Gandhi in the movie. The film is considered one of the best portrayals of Mahatma Gandhi and the India’s struggle for independence.

The Making of the Mahatma (Gandhi Se Mahatma Tak)

Rajit Kapur essayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi while Pallavi Joshi portrayed Kasturba Gandhi in the Shyam Benegal directorial. Making of the Mahatma, also known as Gandhi Se Mahatma Tak in the Hindi dubbed version was based upon the book The Apprenticeship of a Mahatma by Fatima Meer. It depicted the early life of MK Gandhi during his 21 years in South Africa.

Hey Ram

The Kamal Haasan directorial is based on the assassination attempt of Mahatma Gandhi in the backdrop of the Direct Action Day which led to communal violence and laid the seeds of polarization. The film gives a message of the outcome of hatred and animosity.

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara

Anupam Kher played the role of a retired Hindi professor, Uttam Chaudhary in his home production directed by Jahnu Barua. As the character suffers from dementia, he often forgets his relatives and considers himself as the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi. The movie gives a beautiful message that it was not the bullet that killed the Mahatma, but the very idea of violence and hatred which goes against Gandhian principles.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Sanjay Dutt as Munna Bhai and Arshad Warsi as Circuit set up on a roller coaster mission to spread Gandhigiri. Sanjay’s Munna Bhai gets guided by the ‘Father of the Nation’ on how to win over enemies with love and respect. Munna also learns from Bapu on conquering his fears with the power of truth, non-violence, forgiveness and compassion. Rajkumar Hirani’s idea of bringing Mahatma Gandhi in Munna Bhai franchise resonated with the audiences.

