Gandi Baat Actress Gehana Vasisth Gets Married: Gandi Baat actress Gehana Vasisth recently got married and her wedding pics are breaking the internet. It seems the wedding season has taken over the film and television industry. Apart from parenthood announcements, celebs from the entertainment industry are either getting engaged or trying the knot. Gone are the days when marriage was considered as a threat to the careers of young actors and actresses. In the present times, new age stars are breaking all the stereotypes and have proven that it is neither too early nor too late to find a partner for yourself.

GEHAN VASISTH GETS MARRIED TO FAIZAN ANSARI IN LOW-KEY CEREMONY

Gehana grabbed headlines after pictures from her nikah ceremony surfaced on the internet. The actress’s pictures with her husband went viral. She got married to her boyfriend Faizan Ansari whom she dated for some time in a close-knit ceremony. However, the reports about the low-key wedding in no time reached netizens. Although the couple has not yet officially confirmed their marriage, their pics show them looking elated about commencing the journey of companionship. Gehana got married to Faizan as per Islamic rituals. Faizan is a social media influencer and an actor. He was recently seen in the Amazon Mini TV reality show Datebaazi. Gehana was embroiled in a controversy after the Mumbai Police arrested her for her alleged involvement in shooting and circulating adult content on mobile applications. She had also supported Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra when he was also arrested in connection to the pornography case. Gehana worked in three films that were produced for Raj Kundrra’s app, as reported by PTI. The Gandi Baat actress had stated that erotic content was different than pornographic films.

Gehana is also the winner of Miss Asia Bikini Contest (2012).

For more updates on Gehana Vasisth and Faizan Ansari wedding, check out this space at India.com.

