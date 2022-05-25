Bollywood’s ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya is coming with a film Dehati Disco that is not only based on dance but also shows the bond between a son and a father. He touches upon a topic that is seldom talked about and that is Indian vs Western dance culture. The film is set to release on May 27, 2022. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Ganesh Acharya talked about Dehati Disco, his upcoming projects with Govinda and MeToo accusation against him.Also Read - Vijay Babu Sexual Harassment Case: Another Woman Accuses Kannada Actor, Says ‘He Kissed on My Lips’

Ganesh Acharya reacted to the sexual harassment accusations against him and when asked whether his work gets affected by it or not, he revealed that the industry has been kind to him and it was told to him by biggies that with fame, defamation happens. Ganesh also revealed his family's reactions on #MeToo allegations.

Watch the full interview here:

Dehati Disco also features Ravi Kishan, debutant Sahil Khan and Super Dancer-Chapter 3 finalist Saksham Sharma. The film is directed by Manoj Sharma and produced by Gitesh Chandrakar, Vaseem Qureshi and Kamal Kishor, under the banner Qureshi Productions Pvt ltd and One Entertainment Film Productions, set to release in cinemas on 27th May 2022.