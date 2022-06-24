Ganesh Acharya Sexual Harassment Case: On Thursday, the Mumbai Court granted bail to Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya in a case related to sexual harassment. He has never been arrested, however, he was granted bail after he appeared before the magistrate’s court on June 23. The complainant has alleged that Ganesh, along with two others, had assaulted her during a function of the Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association (FTCA) in Andheri on January 26, 2020. She also added complaints about sexual harassment that had occurred in the past.Also Read - 35-Year-Old Man Forcefully Attempts To Kiss A Woman Commuter At Khar Station In Mumbai, Arrested

In April 2022, Mumbai Police charged Ganesh with sexual harassment and voyeurism among other charges. The police had registered a case under sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-C (watching, or capturing the image of a woman engaging in a private act), 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC against Ganesh Acharya. The choreographer has denied all the allegations.

Ganesh Acharya, 51, started his career as an assistant to choreographer Kamalji in the early 1990s. He worked in his first film Anaam in 1992 but gained widespread fame and recognition for his work on the song Badi Mushkil from Lajja in 2001. In 2007, he turned director with his maiden project Swami, starring Manoj Bajpai and Juhi Chawla. He has also acted in a number of films, most notably as the villain in the 2012 film Rowthiram.

-With inputs from PTI