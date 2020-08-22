Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Indians are celebrating the birthday of Lord Ganesha (Ganesh Chaturthi) by bringing the idol of Bappa at home. Today, August 22 marks the day 1 of the celebration and Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to extend wishes to their fans. Actors including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anupam Kher, Urmila Matondkar, Vidya Balan send wishes to their fans, shared glimpses of the celebration, and urged them to follow social-distancing norms. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturti 2020: Best Ganpati Devotional Songs And Bhajans to Celebrate Ganesh Utsav

Urging people to maintain social distancing, Akshay Kumar extended Ganesh Chaturthi greetings on Twitter. He said, “#HappyGaneshChaturthi to you and your family. Please continue maintaining social distancing, avoid inviting people home and visiting people’s homes. May our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times. Ganpati Bappa Morya!” Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Processions Not Allowed in Tamil Nadu But Individuals Can Immerse Idols, Says Madras High Court



Sharing a throwback picture with her father from an earlier Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas extended festival greetings on Twitter. “Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year might be different from the usual but the spirit and faith will always remain the same. May this festival bring a new beginning for all of us.#HappyGaneshChaturthi,” she said.

Madhuri Dixit posted an intriguing collage of pictures on Twitter featuring the actor and her husband offering prayers. The actor also sent out festival greetings and remembered previous years’ celebrations. Dixit noted,” Ganpati Bappa MauryaBappa’s arrival will be a little different this year as we fight through the pandemic. I’m remembering moments from previous years’ celebrations with friends, family & on sets. Wish you all a very blessed #GaneshChaturthi. Celebrate responsibly & stay safe.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan decided to come up with an out-of-the-box idea. Their son Taimur Ali Khan made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful Lego Ganesh ji. She wrote, “Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year… But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful Lego Ganesh ji for us. Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone’s health and safety.”

Amitabh Bachchan posted the pictures from the celebration on Twitter and extended greetings for the festival. In the pictures, the megastar is seen touching the feet of Lord Ganesha’s idol and is seen offering prayers at a pandal with son Abhishek Bachchan. Along with the post, he noted, “Ganapati Bappa Moreya …”

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!