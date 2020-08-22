On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Sanjay Dutt shares a picture with wife Maanayata Dutt from their home, welcoming Ganpati Bappa. He wishes all his fans and mentions that this year Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are low-key. Sanjay’s post is also related to his health condition as he writes, “The celebrations aren’t as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya🙏🏻”. Also Read - Spread Only Love: Karan Johar is Back on Twitter, Wishes Everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi

Sanjay Dutt is currently on a break from work and shootings as he is undergoing treatment for lung cancer. While initial reports suggested that the actor has already started his chemotherapy sessions, now a report in Mumbai Mirror says that he has been admitted to the hospital for some preliminary tests after which he will come back.

Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt has decided to take charge of the situation currently as Maanayata is under quarantine for 14-days after traveling internationally. Priya has her own experience of dealing with the Big C as both Nargis Dutt, their mother, and Sanjay’s first wife Richa Sharma had succumbed to cancer in the past. Priya also runs a cancer foundation, therefore, the family is already equipped with the knowledge about the right course of treatment for the actor.

In her elaborate statement recently, Maanayata asked the fans and the media to not speculate about her husband’s ‘stage’ of cancer. Dutt, while moving out of his residence, folded his hands in front of the paparazzi and told them ‘prarthana karo‘.