Karan Tejasswi Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with the utmost pomp and splendour throughout the country, Celebrities took to social media to share a glimpse of their celebration and wished fans. TejRan admirers are in for a treat because Karan Kundra just shared a photo of him celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for the first time with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash.

Tejasswi and Karan can be seen taking pictures in front of the Ganpati idol at the latter’s home. The pandal has been beautifully decorated with purple and white flowers. The Naagin 6 actor looked breathtakingly beautiful in her traditional white attire. She kept her make-up and accessories to a minimum. Karan, on the other hand, stood behind Tejasswi and grinned at the camera. He kept his look casual with a cap and a blue shirt. Also Read - Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Turn up Heat in Their Latest Hot Video, TejRan Fans Say, 'Warning For Weak Hearts' - WATCH

Karan Kundrra shared pictures on Instagram hand and captioned them, “I just like how we’re all round, Ganpati Bappa Morya..!!! Thank you @rithvik_d for teaching me how to sculpt.”

KARAN KUNDRRA & TEJASSWI PRAKASH GANESH CHATURTHI TOGETHER

TejRan fans flooded the comment section with immense love and gratitude for the duo. The dropped heart and fire emojis for Karan and Tejasswi. Several users heaped a sigh of relief after Karan shared the pictures from the festivities. One of the users wrote, “Thanku paruu karan for sharing your beautiful moments with us ILY my tejran.” Another user wrote,” I am gonna go crazyyy.” One of them also said, “MashAllah MashAllah MashAllah. Evil eyes off, crying, happy tears …….My cuties stay bless stay togather forever……everyone plzz say ameen.” Several others thanked Karan for sharing the picture with Tejasswi.

On the work front, Karan Tejasswi collaborated on a music video titled ‘Baarish Aayi Hai.’ TejRan fans swooned over their chemistry in the song. Tejasswi Prakash is also the lead of Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Naagin 6.’

Watch this space for more updates on TejRan!