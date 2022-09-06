Allu Arjun Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Celebrations: Pushpa fame superstar Allu Arjun was spotted in full festive mood for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The actor shared a video from Ganpati Visarjan on his Instagram profile on Monday evening. The Telugu superstar was accompanied by his 5-year-old daughter Arha. Allu Arjun can be seen grooving to the beats of dhol while bidding adieu to bappa along with his adorable daughter Arha.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Perform Their First Ganpati & Gauri Pujan Together In Matching Traditional Attires- See Pics

In the video, Allu Arjun looked adorable as he was holding his 5-year-old daughter in his arms while celebrating the event. The duo can be heard shouting Ganpati Bappa Morya. The South star can also be seen waving to his fans, who had gathered around to take pictures of him. The short clip was posted with the caption "Ganpati Bappa Morya".

Several fan pages dedicated to the actor also shared pictures from the father-daughter duo's festivities on social media, that went viral in no time.



For the uninitiated, Allu Arjun married his lover Sneha in 2011 and the couple are parents to two beautiful kids- son, Ayaan and daughter Arha. Last week, Sneha shared a set of pictures from the family’s Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on her Instagram story, which were later shared by many of Allu Arjun’s fan clubs.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa: The Rule, he will begin shooting for the film later this month. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil and is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.