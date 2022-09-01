Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan shared his love for Ganpati Bappa on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi. The superstar and his entire family came together to welcome Lord Ganesha at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house. On Wednesday night, Salman took to Instagram and gave his fans a glimpse of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations where he was seen performing Ganpati aarti and offering prayers to the Lord Ganesha. The video begins with Salman performing the puja. He is followed by his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and sister Arpita who go on to perform the Ganesh aarti. Riteish Deshmukh also performed aarti. Salman Khan captioned the video, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Take A Look At 5 Unique Pandal Themes

Apart from other celebrities, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were also present at the Ganpati sthapana. Where Salman arrived at Arpita's residence wearing a white shirt and denim, both Katrina and Vicky were dressed in their festive finery as they checked into the venue walking hand-in-hand. Katrina was every bit stunning in a yellow sharara, while Vicky Kaushal complemented her in a mustard kurta and churidar.

Salman Khan's siblings Sohail, Arbaaz and Alvira and their mother Salma were also seen at Arpita's residence. According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada.